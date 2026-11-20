Sameera Reddy stepped away from films for several years to focus on raising her two children in Goa. She recently made her comeback with Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal, but thanks to her candid and relatable presence on social media, it feels like she has never really been away. Sameera Reddy fondly remembered her stint in South Indian cinema.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about returning to films and how Sanjay accommodated her schedule, allowing her to shoot over weekends so she could be with her children during the week. She also shared her take on the debate around working hours for new mothers, and reflected on why her experience in South Indian cinema has been far more rewarding than her stint in Bollywood. Read on:

You recently made a screen comeback in Aakhri Sawal alongside Sanjay Dutt. How was the experience of reuniting with him on set? It was wonderful. Having done two or three films with Sanjay earlier, reuniting felt very comfortable. Sanjay also produced this film and he was extremely sweet. The main reason I haven’t done feature films or OTT projects over the past few years is that I am a very hands-on mother living in Goa. My life from morning to night revolves around my kids, and I found it very hard to leave them for weeks to shoot on set. But Sanjay accommodated me by suggesting, “Just come and shoot on the weekends.” Because of that arrangement, I shot every weekend over two to three months and loved every bit of it.

This touches upon the debate in the film industry regarding working hours for new mothers, specially after Deepika Padukone spoke about it. Your view? When I shot for Sanjay’s film, I shot continuously and didn’t mind the long hours or extra shifts at all because I wanted to finish the work efficiently for my producer, especially since I don’t live in Mumbai. But I have done extra shifts when the need of the hour.

That being said, being a new mother comes with immense pressure — managing breastfeeding, hormonal changes and work simultaneously is not easy. If a producer can adjust and accommodate that actor...it is a two way street. But if it doesn't work for the producer than everybody has to understand it. Looking at it from a producer’s perspective, massive daily financial investments are riding on a film set, and delays can be very costly.

Both sides of the situation need to be recognized and respected. While I cannot comment directly on Deepika Padukone’s specific stance, but I understand, she is an amazing actor and if that was she needs, that is what she needs. But you can't have a one-sided view on this.