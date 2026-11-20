Actor Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he initially wondered whether there were any surprises left for him in the Avengers franchise after his character, Iron Man, had an emotional exit in Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. plays the villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr opens up on MCU return as Doom Marvel Studios released a featurette in which the Oscar winner discussed his decisionto return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, this time playing its antagonist, Victor Von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

“I kinda made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, 'Hey, do you think you would ever...?' And I really thought about it and wondered, how many surprises are left?” the actor said.

For over a decade, Downey Jr. famously played the fan-favourite Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, across several MCU films, beginning with 2008's Iron Man. Downey Jr. ended his run as Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where the character sacrificed himself to save the world.

Doomsday will mark his return to the MCU after seven years, and in the movie he will appear alongside an ensemble cast comprising several returning franchise actors and X-Men characters.