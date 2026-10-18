From poor posture to intense exercise: Spine specialist explains why younger adults should pay attention to persistent back pain and disc health

Back pain is no longer just an age-related concern. Long hours at a desk, intense workout sessions and sedentary routines may be putting added stress on the spine, even among younger adults. While not every episode of back pain signals a slipped disc, persistent discomfort is something that should not be ignored.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Sharma, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explains why younger adults may be experiencing disc-related problems, the warning signs to watch out for and how everyday lifestyle habits can make a difference. (Also read: Understanding men’s body image concerns: Emotional impact and treatment options you should know about )

Why younger adults are facing more back pain With fitness becoming a priority, activities such as tennis, pickleball, running and heavy weight training are increasingly popular. While regular exercise is essential for overall health, excessive training, repetitive strain and inadequate recovery can place additional stress on the spine.

“Slipped discs are not exclusively an age-related problem. Younger adults can also experience disc degeneration and related back pain. Changes in exercise habits, prolonged sitting, poor posture and inadequate recovery may contribute to spinal stress. At the same time, improved access to MRI scans and greater awareness of symptoms mean that more people are seeking medical attention for persistent discomfort,” says Dr Sharma.

He adds that the way people exercise matters as much as staying active. “Pushing beyond one's physical limits, lifting excessive weights or using improper technique can increase the risk of injury. A gradual increase in intensity, correct form and adequate recovery are important for protecting spinal health.”

How prolonged sitting affects spinal health “Prolonged sitting and physical inactivity can contribute to back pain, particularly in people who already have underlying spinal problems. Maintaining a comfortable workstation, changing positions regularly and taking short movement breaks throughout the day can help reduce discomfort,” he explains.

Nutrition also contributes to overall musculoskeletal health. Intervertebral discs have a limited direct blood supply and depend largely on the movement of nutrients through surrounding tissues. A balanced diet supports general health, although disc degeneration is also influenced by ageing, genetics and mechanical stress.