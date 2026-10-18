Understanding men’s body image concerns: Emotional impact and treatment options you should know about

Men’s health and body confidence are topics that deserve more open conversations. While many men may have questions or concerns about changes in their bodies, they don’t always feel comfortable talking about them or seeking the right guidance. Understanding the reasons behind these concerns and knowing what options are available can make it easier to take informed decisions.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anmol Chugh, plastic surgeon and Founder of Seena Strong, shares his insights on the subject, addressing common concerns, the emotional impact, and the treatment options available to men. (Also read: Work from home, pain at home: Physiotherapist explains how prolonged sitting can trigger back pain, neck stiffness and other musculoskeletal problems )

What is gynecomastia and what causes it? “Gynecomastia happens when oestrogen and testosterone are out of balance in the body,” explains Dr Chugh. The condition is common among adolescent boys and often resolves on its own within a year or two. However, when it develops in adulthood or persists over time, further evaluation may be necessary.

Potential causes include certain medications, anabolic steroid use, heavy alcohol consumption, thyroid problems, liver disease and hormonal changes. Weight gain can also contribute to excess fat around the chest. Dr Chugh highlights the importance of distinguishing between true gynecomastia, which involves enlarged glandular tissue, and pseudogynecomastia, which is caused by excess fat.

“In the mirror they can look the same. The treatment is not the same, so I examine the patient before deciding anything,” he explains.

The emotional impact of gynecomastia Beyond the physical symptoms, gynecomastia can affect a man's confidence and emotional well-being. Some men avoid swimming pools, changing rooms, fitted clothing and social gatherings because they feel uncomfortable about their chest.

“Men in India are not encouraged to discuss their bodies, and the booming fitness culture and social media will only exacerbate the problem,” says Dr Chugh.

He notes that insensitive remarks from friends or relatives can have a lasting emotional impact, sometimes leading men to avoid situations in which their bodies might attract attention. “This is an important reason to consider treatment—not just for your body, but for your confidence and peace of mind,” he adds.