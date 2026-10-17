Kriti Sanon gives weekend fitness inspiration with her latest core and glute workout; check out the exercises in her routine
A workout video shared by celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney shows Kriti Sanon performing exercises for lower-body strength, balance and core stability.
Actor Kriti Sanon often draws attention for her fitness routine and active lifestyle. Now, her latest workout session, focusing on her core and glutes, offers some weekend fitness inspiration. Fitness trainer Karan Sawhney took to Instagram on October 16 to share a video of Kriti performing a series of exercises dressed in a black sports top and tights. Let’s take a look at her workout routine. (Also read: ‘Worst habits for your body’: Fitness expert shares 8 everyday mistakes that can sabotage strength, recovery and result )
Kriti Sanon’s glute workout
Kriti’s workout routine features exercises that target the glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps while focusing on lower-body strength and stability. She performs weighted hip thrusts and glute bridges, which engage the glute muscles through controlled hip-extension movements. These exercises can be performed with body weight or additional resistance, depending on individual fitness levels.
Kriti also incorporates dumbbell deadlifts and hip-hinge variations into her routine. These movements target the glutes and hamstrings while engaging the core muscles that help stabilise the body. Performing the exercises with controlled movements and proper technique is essential for maintaining balance and getting the most out of each repetition.
Another key exercise is the forward and reverse lunge, which works the glutes and quadriceps while challenging balance and coordination. These movements involve stepping forward or backward, lowering the body in a controlled manner and returning to the starting position.
Kriti Sanon’s core workout
Kriti’s core workout includes weighted sit-ups, which target the abdominal muscles and help develop core strength. Performing the movement with controlled repetitions, rather than relying on momentum, helps maintain proper technique throughout the exercise. Resistance can be adjusted according to an individual’s strength and experience.
She also incorporates controlled leg raises, which engage the abdominal muscles and hip flexors while challenging pelvic stability. The exercise involves lifting and lowering the legs slowly while keeping the core engaged. Maintaining control throughout the movement is important, as it helps support proper form and reduces unnecessary strain on the lower back.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.