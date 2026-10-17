Kriti Sanon gives weekend fitness inspiration with her latest core and glute workout; check out the exercises in her routine

Kriti also incorporates dumbbell deadlifts and hip-hinge variations into her routine. These movements target the glutes and hamstrings while engaging the core muscles that help stabilise the body. Performing the exercises with controlled movements and proper technique is essential for maintaining balance and getting the most out of each repetition.

Kriti’s workout routine features exercises that target the glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps while focusing on lower-body strength and stability. She performs weighted hip thrusts and glute bridges, which engage the glute muscles through controlled hip-extension movements. These exercises can be performed with body weight or additional resistance, depending on individual fitness levels.

Actor Kriti Sanon often draws attention for her fitness routine and active lifestyle. Now, her latest workout session, focusing on her core and glutes, offers some weekend fitness inspiration. Fitness trainer Karan Sawhney took to Instagram on October 16 to share a video of Kriti performing a series of exercises dressed in a black sports top and tights. Let’s take a look at her workout routine. (Also read: ‘Worst habits for your body’: Fitness expert shares 8 everyday mistakes that can sabotage strength, recovery and result )

Another key exercise is the forward and reverse lunge, which works the glutes and quadriceps while challenging balance and coordination. These movements involve stepping forward or backward, lowering the body in a controlled manner and returning to the starting position.

Kriti Sanon’s core workout Kriti’s core workout includes weighted sit-ups, which target the abdominal muscles and help develop core strength. Performing the movement with controlled repetitions, rather than relying on momentum, helps maintain proper technique throughout the exercise. Resistance can be adjusted according to an individual’s strength and experience.

She also incorporates controlled leg raises, which engage the abdominal muscles and hip flexors while challenging pelvic stability. The exercise involves lifting and lowering the legs slowly while keeping the core engaged. Maintaining control throughout the movement is important, as it helps support proper form and reduces unnecessary strain on the lower back.

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