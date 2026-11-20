Alia Bhatt, who features on the cover of TIME magazine's first-ever TIME100 Next India list, recently opened up about balancing her acting career and motherhood in an interview with the publication. The actor spoke about setting boundaries around her work commitments after welcoming her daughter, Raha, and explained why spending time with her family remains her top priority. (Also read: Alia Bhatt turns heads in strapless ruby-red Sabyasachi gown and statement choker necklace for TIME100 Next India cover )

Alia Bhatt on setting work boundaries after motherhood Speaking about her priorities, Alia said, "I want to continue to, you know, do what I love and also take care of whom I love." The actor recalled that when she decided to take on a new film shortly after giving birth, she was clear about how much time she could dedicate to work.

"The day I decided to come, you know, take on a new film, right after I had given birth, I was pretty clear that this is the amount I can work now. I don't want to work for more than X number of days in a month," she explained.

Alia also clarified that she is willing to make adjustments when necessary, particularly when filming circumstances require flexibility. "Of course, if it's a special circumstance on a day of shoot, if it's related towards, you know, location or light or something, I'm happy to adjust. But it has to be a little bit more streamlined. There has to be a stronger system in place," she added.