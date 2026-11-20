Madhuri Dixit breaks away from conventional saree styling in a contemporary fusion ensemble featuring a shirt-style blouse
Madhuri Dixit serves a fresh take on ethnic fashion in a modern saree drape that combines classic elegance with contemporary styling.
Madhuri Dixit, the OG 90s actor, once again nailed the saree look in a fusion, statement shirt blouse. She blended retro glamour, 1970s bohemian styling, high-fashion sensuality and bold pop-star dressing. Let’s decode her look.
Also read | Madhuri Dixit brings retro charm to ethnic fashion in multicoloured abstract-printed saree: Styles it with pearl drop earrings and sleek high ponytail
Decoding Madhuri Dixit’s look
Madhuri’s look is a beautiful example of understated Indian luxury, where traditional craftsmanship meets a refined, almost regal aesthetic. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Madhuri's look stands out because it pairs a soft, pastel-toned printed saree with a structured, shirt-inspired blouse, blending heritage elegance with contemporary styling.
The actor’s saree is the centrepiece of this look taken from the shelves of JJ Valaya from his label JJV Kapurthala. Its colour palette is subtle, sophisticated and very different from the usual bright festive shades. The saree features a muted champagne-beige with an ivory undertone, with an all-over arrangement of small, repetitive floral or paisley-inspired butis. The motifs appear in a warm mustard-gold or muted saffron shade, creating a delicate contrast against the lighter base. One of the most interesting elements is the contrasting border. The saree features a narrow black-and-ivory patterned border that introduces a graphic element into an otherwise soft, traditional outfit.
Madhuri’s blouse is perhaps the most unexpected part of the ensemble. Rather than a conventional round-neck or deep-neck saree blouse, it has a structured, shirt-inspired design.
The blouse has a high neckline with a small structured collar that has contrasting black-and-ivory patterned detailing. It features full-length sleeves with a slightly relaxed silhouette. The high-neck, full-sleeved construction gives the outfit a distinctly vintage, almost royal character.
Accessories, hair, and makeup
Madhuri opted for a small gold-toned hoop that features a slightly antique finish. She further elevated the look with a delicate ring that adds a subtle finishing detail.
Madhuri's hair is done by Sheetal Khan, celebrity hair stylist who gave her a swept back neat hairstyle. Her hair is done into a low, compact bun with a soft side parting.
Billy Manik, the celebrity makeup artist decked her up in muted colour palette. The soft brown and neutral-toned eyeshadow is finished with black eyeliner and defined lashes. A subtle warm-toned blush and nude lipstick completed her look.
About Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actor and television personality who has appeared in over 70 Hindi films. She is known for her incredible acting skills and dance abilities. She won several awards and accolades including six Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri. The actor got married to a US-based cardiologist, Dr Shriram Nene, and share two sons. Apart from movies, she is currently active in television reality shows and web series. She was last seen in the Netflix film Maa Behen and the series Mrs Deshpande.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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