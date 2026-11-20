Madhuri’s look is a beautiful example of understated Indian luxury, where traditional craftsmanship meets a refined, almost regal aesthetic. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Madhuri's look stands out because it pairs a soft, pastel-toned printed saree with a structured, shirt-inspired blouse, blending heritage elegance with contemporary styling.

Madhuri Dixit, the OG 90s actor, once again nailed the saree look in a fusion, statement shirt blouse. She blended retro glamour, 1970s bohemian styling, high-fashion sensuality and bold pop-star dressing. Let’s decode her look.

The actor’s saree is the centrepiece of this look taken from the shelves of JJ Valaya from his label JJV Kapurthala. Its colour palette is subtle, sophisticated and very different from the usual bright festive shades. The saree features a muted champagne-beige with an ivory undertone, with an all-over arrangement of small, repetitive floral or paisley-inspired butis. The motifs appear in a warm mustard-gold or muted saffron shade, creating a delicate contrast against the lighter base. One of the most interesting elements is the contrasting border. The saree features a narrow black-and-ivory patterned border that introduces a graphic element into an otherwise soft, traditional outfit.

Madhuri’s blouse is perhaps the most unexpected part of the ensemble. Rather than a conventional round-neck or deep-neck saree blouse, it has a structured, shirt-inspired design.

The blouse has a high neckline with a small structured collar that has contrasting black-and-ivory patterned detailing. It features full-length sleeves with a slightly relaxed silhouette. The high-neck, full-sleeved construction gives the outfit a distinctly vintage, almost royal character.

Accessories, hair, and makeup Madhuri opted for a small gold-toned hoop that features a slightly antique finish. She further elevated the look with a delicate ring that adds a subtle finishing detail.

Madhuri's hair is done by Sheetal Khan, celebrity hair stylist who gave her a swept back neat hairstyle. Her hair is done into a low, compact bun with a soft side parting.

Billy Manik, the celebrity makeup artist decked her up in muted colour palette. The soft brown and neutral-toned eyeshadow is finished with black eyeliner and defined lashes. A subtle warm-toned blush and nude lipstick completed her look.