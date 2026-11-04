Urmila Matondkar's maroon velvet and champagne-gold lehenga is festive fashion inspiration for those who love royal ethnic looks

Whether it's a festive celebration or a wedding soirée, Urmila Matondkar knows how to make a statement in traditional Indian wear. The 51-year-old actor's latest ethnic look is no exception, as she steps out in a deep maroon velvet outfit paired with a voluminous gold lehenga, creating a regal ensemble perfect for wedding festivities and grand celebrations. Let's decode her outfit and pick up some fashion notes. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit brings retro charm to ethnic fashion in multicoloured abstract-printed saree: Styles it with pearl drop earrings and sleek high ponytail )

She took to Instagram on November 4 and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, “One for Vintage…Was such a pleasure to attend “Bombay se Beyond” an evening drenched in nostalgia of old Mumbai charm full of vintage, cinema, fashion n glamour.”

Urmila Matondkar's regal ethnic ensemble For the occasion, Urmila opts for a deep maroon velvet kurta featuring an elaborate gold-embroidered neckline. The standout detail is the heavily embellished V-shaped yoke that extends from the neckline down the front, creating a striking visual contrast against the rich velvet fabric. Intricate gold detailing, delicate beadwork and ornate borders lend the ensemble a luxurious finish, while the button detailing along the front adds to its traditional appeal.

The long-sleeved kurta features heavily embellished cuffs that complement the ornate neckline, creating a cohesive look. Adding another layer of drama is the beautifully coordinated gold dupatta, which features intricate embellishment along its borders and is styled gracefully around the ensemble.