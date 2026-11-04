Urmila Matondkar's maroon velvet and champagne-gold lehenga is festive fashion inspiration for those who love royal ethnic looks
Urmila Matondkar embraces royal ethnic elegance in maroon velvet and gold lehenga, pairing intricate embroidery with statement jewellery for glam festive look.
Whether it's a festive celebration or a wedding soirée, Urmila Matondkar knows how to make a statement in traditional Indian wear. The 51-year-old actor's latest ethnic look is no exception, as she steps out in a deep maroon velvet outfit paired with a voluminous gold lehenga, creating a regal ensemble perfect for wedding festivities and grand celebrations. Let's decode her outfit and pick up some fashion notes. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit brings retro charm to ethnic fashion in multicoloured abstract-printed saree: Styles it with pearl drop earrings and sleek high ponytail )
She took to Instagram on November 4 and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, “One for Vintage…Was such a pleasure to attend “Bombay se Beyond” an evening drenched in nostalgia of old Mumbai charm full of vintage, cinema, fashion n glamour.”
Urmila Matondkar's regal ethnic ensemble
For the occasion, Urmila opts for a deep maroon velvet kurta featuring an elaborate gold-embroidered neckline. The standout detail is the heavily embellished V-shaped yoke that extends from the neckline down the front, creating a striking visual contrast against the rich velvet fabric. Intricate gold detailing, delicate beadwork and ornate borders lend the ensemble a luxurious finish, while the button detailing along the front adds to its traditional appeal.
The long-sleeved kurta features heavily embellished cuffs that complement the ornate neckline, creating a cohesive look. Adding another layer of drama is the beautifully coordinated gold dupatta, which features intricate embellishment along its borders and is styled gracefully around the ensemble.
Urmila pairs the velvet kurta with a voluminous champagne-gold lehenga featuring delicate woven patterns and horizontal embroidered detailing. The skirt's elaborate borders add structure and richness, while its flowing silhouette brings a sense of grandeur to the overall outfit. The contrast between the deep maroon velvet and muted gold creates a sophisticated colour combination that feels both festive and timeless.
Glam makeup and statement jewellery
The styling is equally noteworthy. Urmila complements the ensemble with oversized traditional gold earrings that add a touch of drama. Stacked bangles in ivory, black and gold lend an interesting contrast, tying the accessories together while keeping the overall aesthetic rooted in traditional Indian fashion.
For her beauty look, she wears her hair in a neatly styled bun with a voluminous, swept-back finish. Her makeup features defined eyes, softly contoured features and a rich, deep-toned lip colour that complements the maroon outfit.
A lesson in timeless festive dressing
What makes Urmila's ensemble particularly appealing is the way it brings together traditional Indian textiles, rich colours and intricate craftsmanship without relying on overly contemporary styling. The look also makes a strong case for embracing deeper jewel tones and classic gold accents during the festive and wedding season.
Whether attending a wedding celebration, a festive gathering or a traditional evening event, a maroon-and-gold combination can make for an elegant ethnic fashion statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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