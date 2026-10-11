Isha Ambani’s ethnic look at Swadesh anniversary is a masterclass in maximalism, vibrant colours and traditional craftsmanship; take fashion notes

The look celebrated the beauty of Indian craftsmanship, with its elaborate surface detailing and vibrant colour palette lending it a festive appeal. Rather than relying on a single statement element, the ensemble brought together rich textures, colourful embellishments and traditional design influences for a striking result.

Isha ’s outfit embraced maximalism through a richly embellished blouse featuring elaborate motifs in shades of gold, green, blue and red. The intricate detailing created a tapestry-like effect, making the blouse the standout element of her ensemble. Structured shoulders and a deep neckline added definition to the silhouette, balancing the ornate embroidery with a contemporary edge.

Isha Ambani brought a maximalist touch to ethnic fashion at Swadesh’s first anniversary celebrations in Mumbai on October 10. Her look stood out for its intricate embroidery, vibrant colours and statement jewellery, bringing together traditional Indian craftsmanship and a bold approach to festive dressing. From the richly embellished blouse to the elaborate accessories, the ensemble offers plenty of inspiration for those who love making a statement with ethnic wear. (Also read: Radhika Merchant stuns in antique gold corset blouse, Shloka Mehta dazzles in a colourful anarkali at Swadesh anniversary )

Statement jewellery adds to the drama Isha complemented her heavily embroidered outfit with equally eye-catching jewellery. A statement necklace featuring colourful stones added another layer of detail, while oversized jhumkas and ornate ear jewellery enhanced the traditional appeal of the ensemble.

Her beauty look followed the same glamorous direction. Defined eyes added intensity, while a small bindi brought a classic Indian touch to the overall styling. Floral accents woven into her hair softened the elaborate look, creating a balance between traditional elegance and maximalist glamour.

With its intricate embroidery, colourful jewellery and carefully chosen beauty details, Isha’s ensemble demonstrated how festive dressing can make a statement through craftsmanship as much as styling. The look was a celebration of Indian design traditions, interpreted through a bold and contemporary fashion lens.

About Isha Ambani Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, she married Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal.

Their pre-wedding festivities gained worldwide attention, highlighted by a special performance from Beyoncé and attended by high-profile guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Hillary Clinton. Later, in November 2022, Isha stepped into motherhood with the arrival of her twins, Krishna and Aadiya.