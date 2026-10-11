Radhika Merchant stuns in antique gold corset blouse, Shloka Mehta dazzles in a colourful anarkali at Swadesh anniversary

The Ambani family brought a generous dose of ethnic glamour to Swadesh’s first anniversary celebrations in Mumbai on October 10. From Shloka Mehta’s vibrant, multicoloured anarkali to Radhika Merchant’s contemporary Indo-Western ensemble, the looks showcased a striking blend of traditional craftsmanship, intricate detailing and modern silhouettes.

For anyone looking to refresh their festive wardrobe, their outfits offered plenty of inspiration. Here’s a closer look at what they wore and the style lessons worth taking away. (Also read: Nita Ambani embraces Indian craftsmanship in a gorgeous wine-red Banarasi saree for Swadesh's first anniversary celebration: See pics )

Radhika Merchant’s antique gold look Radhika Merchant made a compelling case for antique gold in a strapless, corset-style blouse adorned with intricate gold embroidery. The structured, sculpted bodice lent the traditional embellishments a contemporary feel, while the understated metallic finish added a touch of understated luxury without overwhelming the ensemble.

She paired the blouse with an embroidered drape featuring a beautiful mix of olive, dusty pink and gold. The contrasting hues softened the metallic palette, adding depth and dimension to the outfit. Draped gracefully over one shoulder, the fabric fell in fluid folds, creating an elegant balance between the fitted bodice and the softer silhouette of the drape.

Her accessories complemented the ensemble without taking attention away from its craftsmanship. A statement choker, ornate earrings and a gold clutch brought the look together, while a sleek bun kept the neckline uncluttered and allowed the intricate embroidery to take centre stage.