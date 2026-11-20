Airbnb recreates K3G's Raichand House; 5 Poo-inspired looks to shop (Airbnb/Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Twenty-five years ago, Poo walked into our lives with impeccable confidence, a wardrobe full of statement outfits and absolutely no interest in anyone else's opinion. And clearly, we haven't moved on. As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, Airbnb is bringing the iconic Raichand House back to life in Mumbai. The recreation includes the grand staircase, family study and, most importantly, Poo's fabulous closet.

Now, if the prospect of stepping inside the Raichand mansion wasn't exciting enough, the return of Poo's fashion universe is giving us another reason to revisit one of Bollywood's most memorable style icons. Because while the film gave us family drama, romance and enough emotional airport reunions to last a lifetime, Kareena Kapoor's Poo also gave us a serious lesson in dressing like the main character.

And with Y2K fashion continuing to find its way back into wardrobes, her style feels surprisingly relevant today. Think fitted crop tops, mini skirts, statement accessories and outfits that never once asked for permission to stand out.

Poo's wardrobe was never about playing it safe When Kareena Kapoor played Pooja Sharma, better known as Poo, in Karan Johar's 2001 film, her fashion choices were as memorable as her dialogues. Her wardrobe leaned into the early-2000s aesthetic, with fitted silhouettes, playful separates and a distinctly glamorous approach to everyday dressing.

What made Poo's style so recognisable was its confidence. She could make a simple outfit feel like an entrance, and her looks rarely relied on subtlety. There was always a little drama, a little sparkle and plenty of personality.

You don't need a designer wardrobe or a trip to the Raichand mansion to borrow from her fashion playbook. Here are five Poo-inspired styles worth adding to your party-season wardrobe.