From Kiara’s bold red dress to Rashmika’s ₹5 lakh gown: Top fashion hits on 'Koffee with Karan Season 9'

The Koffee With Karan couch has always been about celebrity confessions, unexpected revelations and plenty of entertainment. But this season, the fashion deserves a little attention of its own. Koffee with Karan 9 fashion: Kiara's red dress, Rashmika's ₹5 lakh gown (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

With season 9 bringing together some of Bollywood's most talked-about names, the show has also served up an interesting mix of designer outfits, statement jewellery and eveningwear. The latest promo featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has already caught attention, with Kiara stepping out in a striking red bodycon dress.

From her bold red look to Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious Alaïa ensemble and Karisma Kapoor's understated Sabyasachi styling, here's a closer look at some of the season's fashion moments.

Kiara Advani makes a statement in a red bodycon dress Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to appear together on Koffee With Karan season 9, and the newly released promo gives viewers a glimpse of their playful conversation with host Karan Johar.

While the couple's banter has already sparked interest, Kiara's outfit is another reason to pause the video. The actor is seen wearing a red bodycon dress featuring a side slit, bringing a bold, figure-skimming silhouette to the screen.

Red is one of those colours that rarely needs an elaborate introduction. It makes an impact on its own, and the fitted silhouette gives this look an eveningwear feel without relying on excessive detailing.

The side slit also adds movement to the otherwise streamlined shape. It's a simple styling idea worth borrowing if you're looking for a dress that feels striking without needing too many extras.

The designer and price of Kiara's dress have not been publicly established, so we're keeping this one to the details visible in the promo.

Rashmika Mandanna wears a ₹ 4.98 lakh Alaïa dress Rashmika Mandanna brought a dose of understated drama to the Koffee couch when she appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

The actor chose a custom bottle-green bodycon dress from Alaïa, priced at approximately ₹4.98 lakh. The velvety finish, square neckline and detailed stitching at the back gave the ensemble a sophisticated eveningwear appeal.

She completed the look with red-and-black René Caovilla heels, priced at approximately ₹1.54 lakh. Her centre-parted soft waves, smoky eye makeup and reddish-brown lipstick complemented the deep green outfit.

What makes this look interesting is the balance between the rich colour, body-skimming silhouette and relatively restrained styling. The dress does most of the talking, while the heels add another luxurious detail.

Vijay Deverakonda opts for a velvet blazer Vijay Deverakonda kept his look classic but gave it a luxurious twist with a blue velvet blazer from British label Helen Anthony.

The double-breasted blazer featured peak lapels, padded shoulders and a structured silhouette. He paired it with a crisp white shirt and black trousers, creating a sharp contrast against the rich blue velvet.

The blazer was listed at approximately ₹2.02 lakh, while the matching wide-leg wool trousers were priced at around ₹84,952.

It's a useful reminder that men's eveningwear doesn't always have to rely on a conventional black suit. A velvet blazer in a rich colour can add texture and personality while keeping the overall outfit polished.

Karisma Kapoor brings quiet luxury to the Koffee couch Karisma Kapoor took a different approach to evening dressing when she appeared alongside Salman Khan in the season premiere.

The actor wore a black satin shirt paired with a straight-fit embellished pencil skirt, both from Sabyasachi. She left the top buttons open to create a V-neckline and layered the outfit with jewellery from the designer's collection.

Her accessories included Bengal Pearl Halo earrings priced at ₹6.3 lakh, a Bengal Pearl Halo necklace worth ₹3.3 lakh and a Royal Bengal Frog ring priced at ₹4.5 lakh.

Styled by Ami Patel, the look was completed with soft, centre-parted waves, kohl-lined eyes and a rich reddish-brown lip colour.

What I particularly like about this combination is the contrast between the simplicity of a black shirt and the detail of the embellished skirt and jewellery. It's a good example of how a wardrobe basic can be elevated with the right statement pieces.

Koffee with Karan 9 is serving more than celebrity confessions From Kiara's bold red dress to Rashmika's velvet Alaïa ensemble and Karisma's Sabyasachi separates, this season's Koffee couch has offered a varied fashion edit.

There's no single formula here. A statement colour, a rich fabric, a classic black shirt or a well-chosen piece of jewellery can each become the focal point of an outfit.

And while the designer price tags may be out of reach for most wardrobes, the styling ideas are easier to take inspiration from. Sometimes, all it takes is a good silhouette or one standout accessory to make an outfit feel more considered.

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