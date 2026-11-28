While smoking is most commonly associated with lung cancer, it is linked with increased pancreatic cancer risk as well. And according to Dr Mrugal Doshi, medical oncology consultant at Sterling Hospitals, Bhayli, Vadodara, it is one that an individual can actually do something about.

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“Smoking causes one in five cases of pancreatic cancer worldwide,” he shared with HT Lifestyle. “The carcinogens in tobacco smoke, like nitrosamines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, get into the bloodstream and directly damage the DNA of pancreatic cells. This damage triggers inflammation and abnormal cell growth.”

How quitting smoking reduces pancreatic cancer risk The good news, as per Dr Doshi, is that the body starts repairing this damage the moment a person quits smoking.

“Within a few years after quitting, the extra risk of pancreatic cancer starts to go down steadily,” he stated. “After five to ten years, the extra risk drops by half. After fifteen to twenty years, a smoker’s risk gets close to that of someone who never smoked.”

This makes quitting smoking the most powerful step a person can take to protect pancreatic health.