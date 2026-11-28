Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Doctor explains how quitting smoking reduces pancreatic cancer risk; shares other lifestyle changes that can help
Carcinogens in tobacco smoke enter the bloodstream and increase the risk of pancreatic cancer, and quitting can reverse effects over time, shares Dr Doshi.
While smoking is most commonly associated with lung cancer, it is linked with increased pancreatic cancer risk as well. And according to Dr Mrugal Doshi, medical oncology consultant at Sterling Hospitals, Bhayli, Vadodara, it is one that an individual can actually do something about.
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“Smoking causes one in five cases of pancreatic cancer worldwide,” he shared with HT Lifestyle. “The carcinogens in tobacco smoke, like nitrosamines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, get into the bloodstream and directly damage the DNA of pancreatic cells. This damage triggers inflammation and abnormal cell growth.”
How quitting smoking reduces pancreatic cancer risk
The good news, as per Dr Doshi, is that the body starts repairing this damage the moment a person quits smoking.
“Within a few years after quitting, the extra risk of pancreatic cancer starts to go down steadily,” he stated. “After five to ten years, the extra risk drops by half. After fifteen to twenty years, a smoker’s risk gets close to that of someone who never smoked.”
This makes quitting smoking the most powerful step a person can take to protect pancreatic health.
Other lifestyle changes that can reduce pancreatic cancer risk
While quitting smoking results in a drop in pancreatic cancer risk, Dr Doshi pointed out that a full prevention plan also needs to address metabolic and dietary triggers.
“Keeping a healthy body weight matters a lot,” he shared, explaining that extra visceral fat promotes insulin resistance and chronic low-grade inflammation. Both of these create an environment that encourages pancreatic tumours to grow.
A balanced diet that leans toward plants helps too. “This kind of diet is rich in grains, cruciferous vegetables, fruits and lean proteins. It also limits processed meats, refined sugars and saturated fats,” noted the oncologist. “A diet like this helps stabilise blood sugar. Reduce oxidative stress in cells.”
Regular physical activity works with healthy eating. “Exercise improves insulin sensitivity and helps regulate hormone levels. 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week offers real protective benefits,” stated Dr Doshi.
“Cutting back on alcohol or quitting it entirely is also important,” he added, noting that heavy drinking is a leading cause of pancreatitis. “Chronic pancreatitis is an inflammatory condition that greatly raises the chance of pancreatic cancer,” pointed out the doctor.
Dr Doshi also stressed the importance of managing type 2 diabetes, stating that constant high blood sugar and high insulin levels put stress on pancreatic tissue.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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