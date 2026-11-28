A Santal tribal, Dopdi Mejhen, a Naxalite, is hunted down by state forces in West Bengal. It is the 1970s, a time of violent peasant uprisings.

Dopdi is captured and gangraped in custody, over and over, on the orders of a senior official. She is then told to dress and appear before him.

She rends her clothes and walks out naked, blood on her body. With a hand on one hip, she laughs at her rapists. It is the most effective thing she can do with her rage.

That’s Draupadi (1978) by Mahasweta Devi, likely her best-known work.

It is the tip of the iceberg. Devi (1926-2016) wrote searing stories, over six decades, about people denied a life of dignity by a State that was unseeing, uncaring or directly violent.

Many of her subjects were women. She also wrote of Adivasis and Dalits.

Born into a Bengali Brahmin family in what is now Dhaka, her father, Manish Ghatak, was a poet and novelist. Her mother, Dharitri Devi, a writer and social worker.

Mahasweta Devi, who wrote in Bengali, was prolific. She left behind more than 100 novels and 20 collections of short stories. Some have featured on college curricula, as introductions to the idea of the female body as a battlefield, and as the final bastion of resistance.

In 1979, Devi won the Sahitya Akademi Award for Aranyer Adhikar (Rights to the Forest), which told the story of tribal folk hero and freedom fighter Birsa Munda; the book also presented his tribe’s forests as a symbol of life itself.

An activist who saw no separation between her social work and her writing, Devi founded bonded-labour unions, edited the literary journal Bortika (established by her father), invited rickshaw pullers and Adivasis to write about their lives. One of those rickshaw pullers, Manoranjan Byapari, would go on to become a celebrated writer. (Read on for more on him.)

As we mark 100 years since the birth of Devi, and a decade since her death, what does rage look like in mainstream publishing in our times? Take a look.

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* WORDS WITH AN EDGE: Bama