Too stressed to work out? 5 ways to adjust exercise routine and stay active without pushing yourself too hard

Stress can creep into contemporary life, given how hectic it is. The first instinct may be to skimp on workouts. After all, when you feel overwhelmed, exercising can seem like a tall order. But is this the right way to cope? Or can you modify the intensity of your workouts during moments of distress? Gajaweli Chandrashekar, fitness expert at Cult, confirmed that it is better to adjust your routine than to skip exercises entirely.

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One of the benefits of exercise is that it promotes the release of chemicals that make you feel good. Describing the importance of staying active in some way, he said, "I get that some days even a regular workout can be tough. Often, the person with a lot of stress from work, not enough sleep, and lots of worries on their mind wants to push themselves through the workout. But that is not necessarily the best approach to managing stress. Keeping the body moving is more important than adding stress to it.”

Here are some ways to adjust the pace, as suggested by the fitness expert, while also allowing time for recovery: