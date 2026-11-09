From gentle stretches to breathing exercises: Yoga practices to reset your body and mind after Diwali
After days of festive indulgence, these simple yoga practices can help you ease back into a healthy routine.
The time after Diwali, after we have had our fill of festive meals, sweets, late nights and celebrations, is a good time to return to a balanced, healthy routine. Regaining health after having detoxified for a few days can be seen as a gradual process of regaining balance through movement, through awareness of our breath, through rest and through healthy habits.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, yoga and spiritual leader, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared simple practices that can help you feel lighter and more energetic, as well as clear the mind, after the celebrations of Diwali.
Also read | Yoga expert shares relaxing 10-minute bedtime yoga routine for better sleep and stress relief
Walking
A simple and effective form of exercise to connect with the body and improve overall health and fitness. “A daily walk of up to 5 kilometers, ideally in the morning and at a brisk but comfortable pace, can help to improve the health of the heart and circulation, lift the mood, and help to manage weight,” said Akshar. It is best to start off with a shorter distance and gradually increase the distance as fitness allows.
2. Bhastrika Pranayama
Bhastrika is the traditional name for the Bellows Breath, another active form of pranayama. Sit in a comfortable cross-legged position with the spine straight and the shoulders down. Gently close the eyes and begin with a few normal breaths. Then, in a gentle and rhythmic manner, take approximately 10–20 breaths in and out through the nostrils, followed by normal breathing and then rest. Gradually work up to three rounds of this practice. This can help you become more aware of the breath and feel refreshed and energised.
3. Siddha walk
According to Akshar, this is a traditional walking practice that can be performed in a figure-eight configuration. Walk from the north to the south in the first loop, then from the south to the north in the second loop, keeping an equal time in both directions. Your steps should be comfortable, your posture upright. This simple and effective practice will help to promote awareness of movement and help to develop good coordination and balance.
4. Meditation with a lamp
Light a small oil lamp and sit at a comfortable distance from it. Let your gaze rest on the flame for a short while, without straining your eyes. Then close your eyes and observe your breathing for 5-10 minutes. Thoughts may come and go, but try to observe them without any judgment.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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