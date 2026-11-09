Alia Bhatt brings a traditional twist to Diwali dressing in a pistachio-green lehenga paired with a Rajasthani-style anghi blouse

Alia opted for a gorgeous pistachio-green lehenga , featuring a soft, luminous finish. Unlike traditional heavily embroidered lehengas, this one uses delicate embellishment, allowing the fabric and its movement to become equally important. The fine vertical pleats create a natural, elongated appearance, and the fabric looks lightweight and fluid, allowing it to fall gracefully. The delicate gold embellishments appear to form a sunburst-like arrangement.

Alia Bhatt’s Diwali look is all over the internet, radiating modern Indian festive couture with a soft Mughal-inspired aesthetic. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her look blends the delicacy of pastel colours, intricate gold craftsmanship, fluid draping, and traditional jewellery. What made her look interesting is that the outfit doesn't rely on heavy embellishment or a conventional bridal silhouette to make a statement. Instead, it uses subtle shimmer, sheer layering and beautiful detailing to create an ethereal, regal appearance. Here’s the breakdown of her look.

She paired the look with a cropped, fitted blouse with a deep sweetheart-inspired neckline and a structured bustier-like construction. Taken from Aangi wali's shelves, it features dense gold embroidery concentrated around the bust, intricate beadwork, sequins and metallic threadwork, and a champagne-gold base that complements the green skirt. The blouse has a slightly antique-gold appearance, which doubles as more jewellery than a conventional fabric blouse.

One of the most distinctive elements is the sheer, cropped jacket worn over the blouse. It gives the ensemble a contemporary layered aesthetic while retaining its traditional Indian character.

Alia styled the dupatta in a relaxed, unconventional manner. It delights with a delicate metallic-gold border, fine scattered embellishments, a sheer, almost gauzy texture, and a soft, fluid fall that creates volume around the arms and sides.

Jewellery and makeup Alia kept her jewellery minimal to let the outfit do the talking. She complemented the look with gold jhumka-inspired circular drops that featured ornate detailing and an antique finish. Alia ditched the necklace and opted for a matha patti that added a standout detail to her look. It also draws attention towards the face without overwhelming the neat pulled-back bun hairstyle.

For makeup, Alia considered her usual soft glam, which features softly defined eyes with neutral brown tones, subtle eyeliner and delicately enhanced lashes. A fresh, radiant base with a subtle glow rather than an overly matte finish and soft peachy-pink blush that adds warmth.