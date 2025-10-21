Varun Dhawan shares daughter Lara's first Diwali pictures, and fans are obsessed

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s love story has always captured hearts. Childhood friends turned sweethearts, the couple tied the knot in 2021. They then welcomed their first child, daughter Lara, in June 2024. This Diwali, Varun has given fans a glimpse into his life by sharing a beautiful picture with his little girl. In the photo, both father and daughter stand side by side in front of a decorated mandir. While Varun keeps it simple in a white t-shirt, baby Lara is dressed in an adorable traditional outfit. His caption read: “आपको दिवाली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं.🪔.”

Fans were quick to respond with love and excitement. “Apko bhi dil se wish you a very happy Diwali ❤️❤️,” wrote one fan. Another said, “VD with her little angel 🥹💗,” while others added, “Thisss is so cuteee😍❤️🥹🙏.”

On falling in love with Natasha and fatherhood Varun has always been a dedicated family man. In a candid chat with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol on their talk show Too Much, he revealed their love story. He said, “I fell in love in Natasha when I was in 5th standard, when I saw her for the first time at the basketball court… In school we didn’t take it seriously but when we became friends, I found her to be kind and an amazing human being, which I felt I didn’t have those traits. So, I always looked up to her for the traits she has as a human being. I just stare at her playing with Lara and then she says, ‘Stop staring, now you hold her.’”

And when reflecting on fatherhood, Varun told PTI, “Being a father, especially to a daughter, is a transformative experience. It changes your perspective. When I became a father, I recalled my mother's teachings and realised how I could ever be rude to her after seeing how my wife, Natasha Dalal, cares for our daughter. It's been a crazy and wonderful journey.”