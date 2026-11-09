Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali in opulent Banarasi-style lehenga showcasing timeless Indian craftsmanship
Kangana Ranaut picks a Banarasi-inspired lehenga for Diwali celebrations, proving that traditional Indian silhouettes never go out of style.
Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress her fans with her exquisite looks, and this Diwali she brings traditional Indian textiles into the festive spotlight with her Banarasi-inspired lehenga. She shared a video featuring her in a beautiful ensemble with a vintage, royal aesthetic. Here’s the breakdown of her look.
Also read | Khushi Kapoor steals the spotlight at Diwali bash in a dazzling mirror-embellished ensemble
Decoding Kangana Ranaut’s look
Kangana opted for a Banarasi-inspired traditional lehenga and heavy jewellery, which radiates old-world charm. From the heavily embroidered blouse to the printed flared skirt, the statement gold jewellery to the traditional hair accessory, each element contributes to the overall richness without making the outfit look excessively contemporary.
The ensemble features a fitted blouse in a dusty blush-pink, peach and muted gold colour palette. It has a dense, all-over floral and ornamental embroidery pattern, while the short sleeves are short, with embroidery extending across the shoulders and sleeves, creating an interesting contrast. The lehenga skirt is a beautiful contrast to the embroidered outer layer. It features a deep red, rust and maroon colour in blend with cream-coloured printed motifs arranged in repeating patterns.
The skirt has a voluminous, gathered silhouette, with multiple visible tiers or layered sections. Rather than draping in a modern way, Kangana went with the Indian Gujarati style drape, traditionally known as seedha pallu with front-heavy embroidery, borders, or work on the fabric.
Jewellery and makeup
In the era of minimal jewellery, Kangana complemented her lehenga with a heavily embellished, traditional gold choker that features intricate detailing, with a textured, multi-layered appearance. She has also added a delicate gold maang tika to complement the elaborate necklace without competing with it and traditional gold earrings. Her hair is neatly centre-parted into a low bun and accessorised with gajra.
Her makeup is relatively understated, which works beautifully with the elaborate outfit. The softly defined base gives the skin a natural, even finish, while the eyes are subtly defined with eyeliner and mascara, and the lips appear to have a natural pink-nude finish.
Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who has been serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha since 2024. She has been honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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