Evening News Brief October 31: Oppn levels 6 charges against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passes away
Top headlines: Kharge levels charges against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, a Class 10 girl is attacked with a chainsaw in Andhra Pradesh, and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies
Good evening, readers. From Kharge's charges against CEC Gyanesh Kumar to the filmmaker Sanjay Gupta death, here are the top headlines to catch up on before you wrap up your day.
Kharge accuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar of 'treason', levels 6 charges
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of “treason against the nation and the Constitution of India”, levelling six charges against him over alleged irregularities in elections and the revision of electoral rolls. Read more here
Class 10 girl attacked with chainsaw at Andhra school
A 15-year-old Class 10 student was seriously injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a tree-cutting chainsaw inside her classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Saturday morning. Read more here
Omar Abdullah social media post with journalist Nidhi Razdan with ring emoji
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday gave a sneak peak into his life update and shared photographs with journalist Nidhi Razdan on social media, where both were seen dressed in wedding attires. “A new journey began yesterday,” Abdullah wrote in a post on X as he tagged Nidhi, and added a ring emoji. Nidhi also shared the same set of photographs from her social media and wrote, “It's done bro.” She also added a ring emoji with the post. Read more here
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 59
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, 59, was found dead in his house in Versova on Saturday morning. The police said he appears to have had a fall in the house late on Friday night, which resulted in severe injury to his head. His wife and two children found him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up in the morning and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Read more here
Rabada gets to 350 Tests wickets and creates a record
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada became the fastest bowler in history to claim 350 Test wickets in terms of deliveries bowled, reaching the milestone in just 13,808 balls during the third Test against Australia. He broke the previous record held by Dale Steyn, who had taken 14,719 deliveries to reach the landmark, meaning Rabada needed 911 fewer balls. Read more here
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