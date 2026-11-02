Kangana Ranaut makes a case for maximalist ethnic fashion in a vibrant, heavily embellished ensemble; take style notes
Love maximalist ethnic fashion? Kangana Ranaut's latest jewel-toned ensemble offers plenty of inspiration for embracing traditional Indian craftsmanship.
Kangana Ranaut brings a vibrant touch to ethnic fashion with her latest look, showcasing an ornate ensemble that blends Indian craftsmanship with high-fashion appeal. For those who prefer maximalist style over understated sarees and suits, her outfit offers plenty of inspiration. Here’s a closer look at the ensemble and the fashion details worth noting. (Also read: Sanya Malhotra ditches traditional lehenga for bold black and gold co-ord set by Masaba Gupta at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party in LA )
Kangana Ranaut embraces maximalist style in jewel-toned ensemble
Kangana took to Instagram on November 2 to share a series of pictures from Ahmedabad. In her caption, she wrote, “A beautiful blend of culture, heritage and authenticity. Gujarat is not just a state, it’s also a state of mind, and that state of mind is called maximalism. Richness of food, music, culture and colours enchants you, unabashed celebration of life in its full glory.”
The highlight of her look is a multi-hued, jewel-toned drape paired with a heavily embellished blouse. The choli features dense embroidery, intricate threadwork, beadwork and mirror work across its short sleeves and deep neckline, bringing texture and sparkle to the outfit. The drape, meanwhile, is adorned with tapestry-inspired motifs that evoke traditional Indian textile artistry. Deep navy, emerald and ruby tones lend richness to the ensemble, while the embroidered border and delicate bead tassels, or latkans, add movement and detail.
How she styled the look
Kangana completes the look with heritage-inspired jewellery that complements the outfit without competing with its intricate patterns. A gold-toned polki or kundan choker, finished with dangling pearls, frames her neckline, while matching earrings keep the styling cohesive. Dark bangles, accented with gold kadas on both wrists, add another traditional touch. A small black bindi completes the look.
Her hair and makeup are kept polished and understated to balance the richness of the ensemble. A centre-parted low bun draws attention to the embellished neckline and statement jewellery. Warm-toned eye makeup, defined brows, soft contour and a nude lip finish the look with a subtle, refined touch.
Fashion notes to take
Kangana’s look is a reminder that maximalist dressing works best when its elements feel thoughtfully coordinated. If you’re drawn to richly embroidered outfits, let one statement piece, such as a patterned drape or embellished blouse, set the tone, then choose jewellery that complements its colours and craftsmanship.
A jewel-toned palette can add depth, while a sleek hairstyle and softer makeup help balance the visual detail. Traditional accessories such as a choker, bangles and a bindi can bring the look together without making it feel overdone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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