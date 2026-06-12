Kangana Ranaut serves another unforgettable saree moment in a vibrant Patan Patola drape during her Jodhpur visit

Kangana Ranaut is currently in her saree era, serving one stunning look after another while promoting Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. Whether she's attending film events or carrying out her parliamentary duties, the 40-year-old consistently proves that few can match her mastery of the six-yard silhouette. Kangana Ranaut celebrates Indian handloom with elegant Patan Patola saree. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Her latest outing was no different. Showcasing her deep appreciation for India's rich textile heritage, Kangana stepped out in a breathtaking Patan Patola saree during her visit to Jodhpur. Here's a closer look at her ensemble and the style cues worth borrowing from it. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut proves polka dots never go out of style in a stunning ₹15K saree; her high ponytail steals the show )

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in crimson Patan Patola saree Kangana's ensemble featured a rich crimson-red Patan Patola saree adorned with intricate geometric and floral motifs in shades of blue, ivory, orange, and yellow. Known for its painstaking double-ikat weaving technique, the Patan Patola is one of India's most treasured handloom traditions.

The saree's vibrant patterns created a striking contrast against the deep red silk base, while the traditional pallu added depth and richness to the overall look. The six yards draped elegantly around her frame, proving once again that classic weaves never go out of style.