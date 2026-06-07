Kangana Ranaut proves polka dots never go out of style in a stunning ₹15K saree; her high ponytail steals the show

Kangana Ranaut is on a style streak while promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, delivering one striking look after another. The actor consistently makes a statement, whether she's attending parliamentary sessions or stepping out for movie promotions. Her latest appearance is no different. Kangana Ranaut stuns is floral polka dot saree at Bharat Bhagya Vidhata promotions. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Channelling timeless old-school glamour, Kangana dazzled in a classic polka-dot saree paired with a sleek high ponytail. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut looks straight out of a royal portrait in Kanjeevaram silk saree, kundan jewels and gajra-adorned hair )

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in polka-dot saree Ditching heavily embellished ensembles for something more understated, Kangana stepped out in a graceful ivory saree adorned with a charming mix of black polka dots and colourful floral prints.

The flowy drape featured delicate blooms scattered across the fabric in vibrant shades of pink, red, blue, and green, creating a striking contrast against the soft ivory base. The fusion of playful polka dots and romantic florals lent the ensemble a nostalgic appeal while keeping it fresh and contemporary. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring broad straps and a flattering V-neckline that perfectly complemented the lightweight silhouette.