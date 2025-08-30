Tamannaah Bhatia glows at Do You Wanna Partner trailer launch, proves polka dots are hottest trend to embrace right now

Tamannaah Bhatia attended the Do You Wanna Partner trailer launch with co-star Diana Penty and others on August 29. The actor, 35, was spotted in a trend that's all about making a major statement: polka dots. Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia wakes up at 4:30 am for workouts; shares her fitness mantra for toned body Tamannaah Bhatia proves polka dots are a timeless and versatile print that can add a playful touch to your outfit. (Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia)

She wore a fishtail gown with a plunging neckline from Norma Kamali, which is currently selling on the brand's website for $265 (approximately ₹23,359). A polka-dotted dress is a must-have, and this Tamannaah Bhatia look is a prime example of that.

Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia's trailer launch look

While the retro print is far from new, with Tamannaah Bhatia's latest look, the polka-dot print has well-proven its ageless relevance. A halter-neck gown is a classic, but the black-and-white polka dots add a chic touch to Tamannaah's look. From its backless design to its fitted bodice, this celebrity look rings the ultimate nostalgic vibe.

Tamannaah styled her look with pink-toned makeup

Apart from her dress, Tamannaah's natural glow made the look more captivating. To complement her dress in the best way, the actor kept the makeup fresh with pink blush, glossy pink lips, and black eyeliner – so the complete look is modern and cool. A beautiful natural wave accentuated the Tamannaah's overall elegant look.

How to wear polka dots right now?

Polka dots are a timeless and versatile print that can add a playful touch to your outfit. Looking for ideas on how to wear polka dots right now? You could pair a flowy dress with polka dots with sandals or sneakers for a chic, effortless look, or try a fitted bodycon dress with polka dots for a night out. Unlike Tamannaah's black and white dress, you could experiment with colourful polka dots, like red or blue, to add a pop of colour to your outfit.

If dresses are not your thing, wear a polka-dot top with high-waisted pants or a skirt for a stylish, office-friendly look. Pair a polka-dot crop top with high-waisted jeans or shorts for a trendy, casual outfit. Try polka dot accessories, like scarves or hats, to add a playful touch to your outfit. You could also add a unique touch to your outfit with a polka-dot handbag or polka-dotted heels.