Do You Wanna Partner trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty are in need of jugaad to open their own beer brand. Watch

Do You Wanna Partner: The official trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty's upcoming show is out! On Friday, Prime Video India dropped the trailer, which sees the two actors play friends turned business partners trying to build a successful start-up of a beer brand. Will they succeed amid the existing competition? Do You Wanna Partner is created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Tamannaah emphasising that for her beer is not just alcohol but an emotion, the mention of which is synonymous with the feeling of a holiday. Turns out, she wakes up late next day and misses an important call at work. Meanwhile, at Diana's place of work, she has to ward off sexist remarks that she has been able to crack the latest deal mainly because she is pretty.

The two women decide that instead of working for others (mainly men) they would rather become their own bosses. “Let's make our own beer!” is the idea that sets off for these two friends, as they plan to make their own brand. What follows are their collective adventures & misadventures in trying to build a successful start-up amidst the current boom, as the bunch of misfits band together and become a family.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Excited to see Tamannaah in a new series!” “Tamannaah and Diana in their girlboss era, this looks so fresh and the cast is so good,” said a second fan. A comment read, “Woah that Anupam Mittal cameo! This better be good!”

The show also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Sufi Motiwala, Rannjivay Singha, and Lokesh Mittal. Created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, the show is presented by Dharmatic Entertainment and arrives on Amazon Prime Video on September 12.