Tamannaah Bhatia wakes up at 4:30 am for workouts; shares her fitness mantra for toned body: 'There's no other way to…'

Tamannaah Bhatia maintains amazing fitness with her perfectly toned body. The 35-year-old actor swears by a disciplined routine and healthy eating to keep her figure in top shape. In an August 23 conversation with her fitness coach, whom she has known for 10–12 years, Tamannaah revealed that she is an early riser and shared the secrets that keep her motivated. (Also read: Karan Kundrra lost 12 kg in 1 month without any dieting, says ‘ghee and fasting’ were the secrets behind his weight loss ) Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her early morning workout secrets for fitness success. (AP)

What's Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness mantra

Fitness coach Siddhartha Singh shared a candid video of his conversation with Tamannaah on Instagram, captioning it, "Wakes up at 4:30 am for a workout and straight to a 12-hour shooting shift! Sustainable fitness with consistency is what people at elite levels swear by! And I thought I was busy."

In the video, Siddhartha jokingly asked Tamannaah, "You wake up at 4:30 for training, are you going to sleep the whole day?" The actor laughed and replied, "No, I am going to work the whole day," adding that her busy schedule can stretch anywhere from 8 to 12 hours.

Sharing what motivates her to rise so early, the actor said, "Workout in the morning, and you feel more awake. It sets the tone for the entire day." She also opened up about how she maintains her consistency, revealing her fitness mantra: "There's no other way to do it. Diet, of course, needs to be controlled, but you can't substitute anything for workouts. You have to train and I enjoy it."

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah shared details of her fitness routine, “My fitness regime consists of weights, abs, crunches, cardio, and a series of free-hand exercises. I spend at least an hour in the gym, apart from doing yoga or swimming in the morning. Sometimes I also do Pilates and aerobics.”

Benefits of early morning workout

According to a 2020 study published in the Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews, establishing a regular morning exercise routine may be more effective than irregular or evening workouts in not only promoting sustained physical activity but also supporting long-term adherence to a fitness regimen, improving overall metabolic health, and helping individuals achieve their weight loss and wellness goals more efficiently.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.