Tamannaah Bhatia shares the diet and fitness routine behind her enviable figure, her thoughts on crash diets

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia entered the world of entertainment at the age of 15, and soon, fitness became a priority. The actor feels “fitness is like brushing your teeth”, and she ensures she’s regular at it.

“You need to always find time to do what makes you happy. Fitness is one of those things. It creates a feel-good aura around you,”she says.

The actor goes on to say, “I like to work out everyday as far as possible because it’s a good stress buster. I can switch off from everything and just focus on myself. Fitness is like brushing your teeth. I like to start my day with a lot of positivity, clean energies and good vibes. Fitness has helped me achieve this.”

Fitness regime

“My fitness regime consists of weights, abs, crunches, cardio, and a series of free hand exercises. I spend at least an hour in the gym, apart from [doing] yoga or swimming in the morning. Sometimes [I also do] Pilates and aerobics.

Diet plan

I’m a big foodie, everyone at home loves to spoil me silly with quality food. I believe in eating everything in moderation and crash diets are a big no-no. I don’t resist eating, because it’s a natural stimulation. Incase I consume extra calories, I work out more rigorously at the gym.

Breakfast is a muesli bowl, which has granola, dates, almond milk, nuts, berries and bananas. I eat poached eggs or omelette with a lot of veggies too. For lunch I eat daal, brown rice, and vegetables. I snack on nuts before my workout, and for dinner it is eggs, idli or dosa. I need to have yoghurt in every meal, as it helps me stay focussed during long shoots, especially in summers. I’m also big on being hydrated at all times, so loads of juices, soups and of course, three litres of water.

