Fashion and Trends

Raftaar reveals ‘the easiest way to stay in shape’

For someone who is mostly on the road to perform at concerts, staying fit can be a bit tricky, but Raftaar has a clever plan to maintain his fitness while on the go.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 15, 2019 10:43 IST
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Dilin Nair aka Raftaar is not just a rapper, but a performer as well. And for someone who is mostly on the road to perform at concerts, staying fit can be a bit tricky. Raftaar has a clever plan to maintain his fitness while on the go. “When I’m prepping for a tour, I try to do as much endurance training as possible. Not only does this extensively benefit my performance, personal well-being and the ability to stay on the road for a very long period of time without falling to bits, it’s great for my mind and soul as well,” he says.

Gym on the road

The easiest way to stay in shape while you’re on tour is to take your routine with you. Ab wheels, resistance bands, and hollow weights are things I travel with and use. At times, I like to go swimming, jogging and sprinting in the hotel when I’m touring.

Dance your heart out - literally

As far as cardio is concerned, I love to dance. You can definitely find me dancing everywhere, even backstage. Also, keep in mind, the rowdier you get onstage, the more calories you’ll end up burning!

Eat carefully

I try to make sure I eat what makes me happy and positive. I prefer organic and healthy options. I don’t do fast food as it can slow down metabolism. I stick to staples like nuts, brown rice, broccoli, and chicken breast or fish. These keep me satiated until my next meal, and as many of us know, it isn’t always clear when your next meal will be while on the go!

Stay hydrated

I stay hydrated at all times. I’m big on lime orange juice, as it boosts the immune system and breaks down acid in your system. It also improves your vocal cords.

