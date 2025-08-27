Karan Kundrra lost 12 kg in 1 month without any dieting, says ‘ghee and fasting’ were the secrets behind his weight loss

Television actor Karan Kundrra is a strong believer in fitness. The 40-year-old actor, known to be a true Punjabi foodie, makes sure to balance his love for food while maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. Recently, he opened up about shedding 12 kilos in one month. Talking about his fitness journey, the actor revealed that he didn’t rely on extreme fad diets or shortcuts, instead, he simply went back to the basics. (Also read: Shweta Tiwari shares fitness secrets for toned body at 44: 'I do Pilates, little weight training but not yoga' ) Karan Kundrra credits traditional practices for successful weight loss. (Instagram)

How Karan Kundra lost 12 kg in a month

In an interview with The Times of India, Karan opened up about his approach to weight loss and wellness. The actor shared that he turned to age-old practices instead of fad diets. “I simply went back to the basics, I ate ghee, something that’s been part of my life since childhood, and I practised fasting,” he explained.

Karan emphasised that he didn’t believe in crash diets or imported food plans, as he feels they don’t suit the Indian body type. “Our genetics and lifestyle are very different from Western or Mediterranean cultures. I returned to my roots, and it worked for me,” he said.

‘It changes your entire being’

For him, weight loss was more than just physical, it transformed his outlook. “It changes your entire being, your energy, your personality, even the way you see life. At the end of the day, nothing lasts forever, not fame, not money, not success. What truly remains is health.”

This realisation, he added, made him more mindful about wellness, not just for himself but for those who rely on him. “As I grow older, so does my sense of responsibility. My parents are ageing, and one day I’ll have a family of my own. Health, for me, has now become the top priority.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.