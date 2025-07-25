Shweta Tiwari shares fitness secrets for toned body at 44: 'I do Pilates, little weight training but not yoga'

Shweta Tiwari is one of those Indian actors who truly seem to be ageing in reverse. Even at 44, the television star looks remarkably youthful and can easily give her 24-year-old daughter Palak a run for her money. In a July 24 interview with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel Bharti TV, Shweta opened up about her fitness routine. (Also read: Ali Fazal shares his simple fitness rules for fit body at 38, slams fad diets: ‘I see dietitians giving random…' ) Shweta Tiwari sticks to a strict diet and fitness routine, incorporating Pilates and weight training.(Instagram)

How Shweta Tiwari stays fit at 44

Talking about her fitness and health, Shweta shared, “I've started doing Pilates, it's been about two months now. I also go for walks and do a bit of weight training. It's limited at the moment, but I'll be back at it fully.”

When asked about her take on yoga, Shweta quipped, "Whenever I try to do yoga and close my eyes, I start thinking, oh, I have to buy groceries, do the laundry, and all sorts of other things." She added with a laugh that yoga just isn't her thing because her mind never switches off.

Shweta Tiwari's dietician, Dr Kinita Patel, once revealed that the actor was extremely disciplined about her meals and followed her diet even during hectic shoot schedules. Speaking to News18 in 2021 interview, she shared, "We closely monitored her food intake, even while she was on set. Every meal was planned in advance. Shweta ensured her workouts and diet stayed on track. If a scene required her to eat something on screen, she would call me to discuss it first. She made sure to stick to foods that fit within her dietary plan."

About Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a popular Indian actor, best known for her work in Hindi television. One of the highest-paid TV stars, she rose to fame with her iconic role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which made her a household name across the country.