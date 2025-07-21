Ali Fazal shares his simple fitness rules for fit body at 38, slams fad diets: ‘I see dietitians giving random…'

Ali Fazal may be known for his acting skills, but when it comes to fitness, he likes to keep things simple and sustainable. In July 14 interview with Instant Bollywood, the actor opened up about his approach to health and wellness, revealing that it’s not just intense workouts or strict diets that keep him in shape. Ali Fazal discusses his fitness philosophy, focusing on adequate sleep and tailored diets.

According to Ali, the real secret to staying fit and feeling good lies in something most people overlook, prioritising rest and recovery, especially sleep. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s insane fitness routine for Ramayana includes mid-air callisthenics, clap pull-ups, hiking and more )

What’s Ali Fazal’s take on fitness

Talking about fitness supplements, Ali shares that he likes to keep things simple and natural. “Creatine is a very good, safe supplement. It’s natural and you can take it. It’s great for muscle building,” he says, adding that while supplements can help, they’re not the foundation of a healthy body.

For Ali, the real secret lies in proper rest and recovery. “The most important thing is sleep, because all the recovery happens during sleep,” he explains. “The second most important thing, not the most important of course, is your workout and keeping a good, balanced diet. Other things depend on your body, because every body is different. The vitamins or supplements you take depend entirely on what you’re eating and whether that food suits your body or not.”

‘One go-to diet doesn’t work for everyone’

He also stresses that following a one-size-fits-all approach to dieting is a mistake. “One go-to diet doesn’t work for everyone. That’s actually wrong. Many times, I see dietitians giving random diets to people, telling them to fast for certain hours or follow strict plans, but that’s not how it works. Everybody responds differently, and it’s important to understand what works best for you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.