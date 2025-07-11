Ranbir Kapoor’s insane fitness routine for Ramayana includes mid-air callisthenics, clap pull-ups, hiking and more

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana has been making waves ever since it was announced. Touted as one of the most expensive films ever made in India, the epic project has created massive buzz across the country. To do justice to his dual roles as Lord Rama and Parashurama, the 42-year-old actor has committed to a disciplined and holistic physical transformation, blending multiple forms of training. (Also read: Aamir Khan shares his simple fitness rule at 60: ‘Diet, rest and workout' ) Check out Ranbir Kapoor's extreme workouts and endurance training for Ramayana. (Instagram/@trainingwithnam)

Giving fans a glimpse of the intense preparation behind the scenes, one of Ranbir's fitness coaches, Nam-Wook Kang, recently shared snippets of his rigorous workout sessions on his Instagram.

1. Callisthenics in mid-air

In one of the videos, Ranbir is seen performing a high-level callisthenics move while suspended mid-air. Dressed in navy blue shorts and white sneakers, he holds onto the bar with perfect form, his body aligned and core fully engaged.

2. High-intensity clap pull-ups

Taking upper-body strength to the next level, Ranbir can be seen performs explosive clap pull-ups in the gym. This advanced variation not only requires exceptional power but also sharp coordination and focus.

3. Roman ring muscle-ups

Wearing a grey tank top and navy blue shorts, the actor tackles muscle-ups using Roman rings, an elite-level exercise that challenges the entire upper body and core, demanding stability, strength, and skill.

4. Kettlebell conditioning

Ranbir has also incorporated kettlebell workouts into his schedule. These dynamic, compact weights are a favourite in functional training, helping improve overall strength, grip, and conditioning.

5. Battle ropes

His regimen includes high-intensity battle rope drills, an explosive workout that enhances cardiovascular fitness while building upper body and core strength.

6. Outdoor running

Ranbir's routine isn't limited to the gym. In another clip, he's spotted running outdoors, a practice that not only boosts cardiovascular endurance but also strengthens the lower body and promotes mental clarity.

7. Hiking through terrain

As part of his preparation for Ramayana, the actor has been hiking across challenging terrain with his trainer and team. This form of endurance training builds leg strength, balance, and mental grit.

8. Cycling

Cycling is another key component of Ranbir's fitness routine. It improves muscular endurance, supports heart health, and helps tone the lower body.

9. Swimming

Ranbir also turns to swimming, a low-impact, full-body workout that builds stamina, strengthens the lungs, and aids in recovery after intense sessions.