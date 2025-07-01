Aamir Khan shares his simple fitness rule at 60: ‘Diet, rest and workout'

Aamir Khan is a complete fitness enthusiast, whether it's his chiselled six-pack abs in Ghajini or his incredible weight loss transformation in Dangal, the actor has consistently proven his dedication to fitness. In a June 29 interview with The Lallantop, Aamir shared his go-to fitness mantra, one he recommends to anyone looking to lead a healthier life. Aamir Khan emphasises the importance of balancing rest, diet, and workout for good health. (PTI)

What's Aamir Khan's fitness mantra

When asked about his intense fitness transformation for Ghajini, Aamir admitted he may have pushed himself too far. "I feel I've done a lot of what's called overtraining. I used to work out for 3 to 3.5 hours daily, and it was too much. You shouldn't do it," he said.

He added, "Actually, you should rest your body as well. It's a balance of rest, diet, and workout that one should follow for good health and, ideally, in that order."

'I was doing 3 to 3.5 hours of continuous workout'

Reflecting on his approach during Dangal, Aamir shared that it was during this time he learned to train more scientifically. "When I started out, I thought the more I work out, the better results I'll get. So I was doing 3 to 3.5 hours of continuous workout," he said.

He also spoke about the discipline he enforced on himself during that period. "I made a rule for myself that until I finished my workout, I wouldn't do any other work. I wouldn't even go for editing unless my workout was done," he revealed.

Interestingly, despite his strict routine, Aamir confessed, "Honestly, I don't really enjoy working out. I'm actually a very lazy kind of person."

Aamir's intense Ghajini workout routine

In a June 1 episode of Raj Shamani's podcast, Aamir revealed he was training for over 3.5 hours a day during Ghajini. His session started with abs as a warm-up, doing up to 1,000 reps a day after gradually building from 200. This was followed by 90 minutes of strength training targeting two muscle groups and an hour of cardio. “By the end, I was so exhausted, I’d just shower and fall asleep,” Aamir shared.