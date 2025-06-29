This is the 1 snack fat loss coach recommends for women trying to lose weight: ‘It supports muscle and reduces cravings’

Snacking often gets a bad rap when you're trying to lose weight. But not all snacks are created equal. While some can derail your progress, others can actually support your goals. Fat loss specialist Patrick Hong shared in his June 28 Instagram post the best snacks to curb cravings and boost fat loss without guilt. (Also read: Man who lost 30 kg shares how yoga helped him lose weight: ‘It’s gentle but powerful way to burn fat' ) Fat loss coach recommends protein shakes over traditional snacks for women. (Unsplash)

Why protein shake tops the snack list

When it comes to snacking for fat loss, fat loss coach Patrick doesn't hesitate, his top pick is always a protein shake. In a quick, rapid-fire round of snack comparisons, he consistently puts the shake first. Fruit or dark chocolate? Fruit. Fruit or rice crackers? Still fruit. But when fruit goes up against a protein shake, the shake wins. The same goes for miso soup, leftover rice and egg, peanut butter and banana, popcorn, and even boiled eggs. Every time, Patrick chooses the protein shake.

Protein deficiency and fat loss benefits

Why? “Most women are deficient in protein,” he says. “They're probably only getting around 50 grams a day, which is way too low. One protein shake can bump that up by at least 25 grams, taking them closer to 80 grams instead of 50. That extra protein makes a huge difference for fat loss, it supports muscle, reduces cravings, and keeps you full longer. It's going to do way more for your body than any of those other snacks.”

He's clear that his advice is especially geared toward women: “If it's for a guy, the answer might be different. But for ladies? Protein shake. You can never have enough, fight me.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.