Stop making this fat loss mistake every morning: Nutritionist says eating 2 eggs for breakfast slows down your progress

Nutritionist Kat Best's Instagram page is all about 'helping women get lean and never diet again'. In a post she shared on March 30, Kat told her followers: “Stop making this fat loss mistake every morning.” She added, “Ladies, two large eggs for breakfast is slowing down your fat loss progress.” Also read | Nutritionist explains how protein helps in muscle growth and fat loss: Boosting metabolism to aiding recovery The nutritionist said eggs are never required for breakfast as there are tons of ways to eat protein in the morning. (Unsplash)

According to Kat: “2 large eggs are 140 calories, 12g protein and 10g fat.” She said that was ‘not enough to support your fat loss efforts’ for the following two main reasons:

⦿ “It doesn’t have nearly enough protein to support muscle, protein synthesis (MPS) which helps your body repair and build muscle tissue. You need about 30 gram of protein to stimulate this,” Kat said.

⦿ “It doesn’t have enough protein (or fat, or calories) to keep you satiated for long enough before you are reaching for snacks (or something sweet),” she added.

'There are tons of ways to eat protein in morning'

The solution? According to Kat: “Eat more protein at breakfast if you want to lose fat. Period.” She added, “Trust me, I know you might not want to. Not many people are jazzed to eat 4-6 eggs in the morning (it grows on you, though). Fortunately, eggs are never required for breakfast. There are tons of ways to eat protein in the morning.”

She added that protein can help you lose fat while retaining muscle, ‘which is the key to getting lean and staying lean’. If you are struggling to get enough protein at breakfast, we have a solution for you. Click here for 10 high protein Indian breakfast ideas you can try.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.