Fitness coach shares top 5 foods that control hunger and help you stay fuller for a longer period

Is your weight loss plan of staying on a calorie deficit frequently sabotaged by your hunger? That constant, peckish feeling sneaks in, making you crave something mid-morning, after lunch, or almost anytime. These cravings not only slow down your progress but also make you feel guilty for snacking mindlessly. But occasionally, hunger can be so all-consuming and overwhelming that weight loss plans may be the last thing on your mind. Maybe the solution lies in eating in a way that takes care of your hunger, instead of brushing it under the carpet. If random hunger pangs possess you at midnight like a demon, it's time to exorcise them by adding the right hunger-controlling foods to your diet.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Want to be on calorie deficit? Expert breaks down 2 meals a day plan with protein shake to burn calories

Dan Go, fitness coach, took to Instagram on April 25 to share the top 5 foods that curb hunger pangs and help you feel fuller.

Here are the foods he shared, along with a detailed breakdown of the micronutrients:

1. Apples

Apples are loaded with fiber. (Pexels)

Apple may keep doctors… and your hunger away? Apple, with the crunch factor, comes loaded with good nutrients that help keep a growling stomach at bay.

Dan said, “They are nature's edible appetite suppressant, so apples are the overachievers of the fruit world. They are loaded with fibre, especially pectin, which turns into a gel in your stomach, slowing digestion and keeping you fuller. Plus, you gotta chew the heck out of them and that chewing tells your brain, hey, we are eating something that is substantial. They are high in water, low in calories, and they stick around in your gut longer than an ex's hoodie.”

2. Blueberries

Blueberries contain antioxidants.(Pexels)

Blueberries may be pint-sized, but they are a full-fledged nutritional powerhouse, making them high achievers when it comes to adding solid nutrients to your diet.

Dan added, “They are tiny, mighty and very blood-sugar-friendly. They are low in calories, high in water and also fibre. They bulk up your snack game without ballooning your calorie count. They are low on the glycemic index, which means that there's no wild sugar crashes. Just sturdy energy, and the added bonus is anthocyanins. These antioxidant bad boys help you manage insulin and inflammation, which are huge players in the hunger control game.”

3. Potato

Potatoes are a great source of weight control and weight maintenance, and they are affordable too. (Pexels)

Potatoes belong to the carb family, so by default, they get a bad rep. But carbs are often misunderstood and don't deserve all this negativity. By cooking them the right way, you can unlock their benefits.

The fitness coach explained," These are the satiety king. Boiled potatoes top the satiety index for a reason. They are 79% water packed with resistant starch and are naturally low in calories per gram. Eat them cooked and cooled for a gut-friendly starch boost that feeds good bacteria and helps you keep you full. And I have to add carbs aren't evil, especially these slow-digesting kind like these."

4. Asparagus

Asparagus is good for your health.(Shutterstock)

Asparagus may have a funny little bathroom side effect. It can make your pee smell weird, but it more than makes up for it with its health perks.

Dan noted,"Yes, they are going to make your pee smell funny, but they are going to give you serious fullness. They are only 20 calories per half cup, but don't let that fool you. Asparagus is rich in soluble fibre. They have a low glycemic index and even a decent protein punch for a veggie. It supports gut health, balances your hunger hormones."

5. Fish

Fish dishes are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids.(Shutterstock)

Seafood picks are always at an all-time high for good health; from certain types of fish reducing the risks of neurodegenerative diseases to even lowering heart disease risks. This all-rounder protein landed on this list as well, making pescatarians rejoice and giving other meat-eaters another well-deserved reason to swap their red meats for this lean protein.

The coach explained, “And lastly, we have lean white fish with over 200% on the satiety index and just 109 calories per cooked fillet. Lean fish is like the ninja of appetite control. They are also high in protein, low in calories and super satisfying, and you eat it and you actually do feel like a machine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Doctor recommends adding these top magnesium-rich foods to your diet to avoid fatty liver