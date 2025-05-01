Menu Explore
Doctor shares top 7 snack pairs to support your liver health for smart and healthy snacking

ByAdrija Dey
May 01, 2025 10:54 AM IST

Your liver would love these snack pairs as they support and improve liver functions. They elevate each other's nutrients. 

Are you craving snacks and instinctively reaching for unhealthy, sodium-laden or sugary treats, where every bite is harmful to your health? This habit is widely common as processed, packaged foods are readily available at the drop of a hat. But do you know how they quietly spell doom for your liver health? They strain liver function and pave the way for serious conditions like fatty liver. While you may brush off eating little snacks as harmless, but over time, you could be setting the stage for long-term liver damage.

Certain pairs of foods, like lime and watermelon, enhance each other's nutritional benefits.(PC: Freepik)
Certain pairs of foods, like lime and watermelon, enhance each other's nutritional benefits.(PC: Freepik)

The approach to snacking needs to be smarter so you stay ahead of the curve, not just in terms of satisfying your cravings, but also protecting your vital organs like the liver.

Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab, also known as 'The Stomach Doc' on Instagram, shared some rich snack pairings for liver health on April 30.

Here are the food pairs he shared, listing the nutrients present and how they help support liver functions:

1. Lime with watermelon

High in citrulline, antioxidants, and vitamin C, helping the liver manage oxidative stress and maintain healthy blood flow.

2. Sourdough with avocado

Combining gut-friendly fermentation and healthy fats improves the way the liver handles sugar and stores fat.

3. Kimchi with sweet potato

Pair probiotics and resistant starch to strengthen the gut-liver connection and lower the risk of fat buildup in the liver.

4. Walnuts with almonds

Packed with omega-3 fats and vitamin E, both proven to lower liver fat and protect liver cells from oxidative damage.

5. Dark chocolate with berries

A powerful source of flavonoids that helps the liver resist scarring and maintain healthy blood vessels.

6. Kiwi with Greek yoghurt

Boosts vitamin C, potassium, and probiotics, all critical for keeping liver metabolism and energy production running strong.

7. Apples with cinnamon

Apples are packed with fibre and antioxidants shown to protect against liver fat buildup, while cinnamon provides anti-inflammatory compounds that support liver resilience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
