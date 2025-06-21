Woman reveals 5 common fat loss mistakes: 'I walked 10K steps a day and still could not release fat'

Weight loss isn’t just about eating right and working out; it’s a journey that requires consistency, self-awareness, and personalised adjustments to both diet and lifestyle. On April 29, health coach Mankirat Kaur shared a personal anecdote from her own transformation and highlighted the key lessons she learned along the way. Also read | Fitness coach shares 4 ways to use Indian food for weight loss: 'Tip 4 is controversial but it is what most people need' Here's what is holding you from losing the extra kilos.(Shutterstock)

“I thought I was doing everything right. 10,000 steps daily. Eating healthy. Drinking enough water. But my weight refused to move. Instead, I felt more bloated, exhausted, and stuck. Here’s what I realised: Fat loss isn’t just about movement—it’s about hormonal balance and body-mind-soul alignment,” read an excerpt of her post.

Mankirat further shared 5 things that were holding her back from losing weight faster:

1. Cortisol overload from over-walking:

Walking is great, but too much without proper rest can spike cortisol, keeping your body in fight-or-flight mode and making it store fat. Cortisol the stress hormone, can make it increasingly difficult to lose the extra kilos.

2. Imbalanced blood sugar:

“I was walking, but I wasn’t eating in a way that supported my insulin & hormones—leading to more cravings and fat storage,” added Mankirat.

3. Poor sleep, poor recovery:

Walking helped movement, but hormones reset when you sleep. Prioritise deep, restful sleep for true fat release. It is essential to have a healthy sleep routine to rejuvenate the body.

4. Stored emotional weight:

Your body doesn’t just hold onto fat, it holds onto emotions. Stress, trauma, and suppressed emotions can keep your body in a survival state.

5. No body-mind-soul connection:

“I was treating fat loss as a numbers game instead of aligning with my body’s natural rhythm. Once I worked on my hormones, mindset, and emotions, everything shifted effortlessly,” the health coach wrote.

“Fat loss isn’t about punishing workouts, it’s about balance,” added Mankirat Kaur and urged her followers to have a personalised approach to weight loss.

