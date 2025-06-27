Nutritionist shares how oil-free whole foods can naturally reduce cravings: ‘Eat abundantly, not restrictively’

Cravings those sudden, intense urges to eat specific foods can feel overpowering and derail even the most disciplined health goals. Often, these cravings are not a sign of actual hunger but a signal from the body asking for nourishment, balance, or even emotional comfort. Adopting an oil-free, whole-food diet can help manage food cravings by nourishing the body with high-fibre, minimally processed foods. (Freepik)

Our relationship with food can shift dramatically when we adopt a whole, oil-free lifestyle. This approach not only supports weight loss and disease prevention but also stabilises cravings from the root. (Also read: Nutritionist explains how protein-rich snacks can maintain weight and support heart health: ‘Avoid mindless munching’ )

Anushi Jain, nutritionist and founder at Nutri Maven, shared with HT Lifestyle how oil-free whole foods can help you manage and reduce food cravings naturally and effectively.

Why do we crave certain foods?

Before addressing how to curb cravings, it's important to understand why they occur. Cravings are often driven by:

Blood sugar imbalances due to processed, high-glycemic foods

Emotional eating triggered by stress, anxiety, or boredom

Nutrient deficiencies, especially in magnesium, zinc, or healthy fats.

Habitual reward loops from ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt, and fat.

When we nourish the body with clean, whole foods that are free from oil, additives, and refined ingredients, we reset the body's natural signals of hunger and fullness.

The power of oil-free whole foods

Whole foods are those that are minimally processed and close to their natural state. Going oil-free means avoiding even the so-called "healthy oils" like olive, coconut, or avocado oil, which are highly refined and calorie-dense with minimal nutrients.

Incorporating oil-free, whole foods into your diet can help manage cravings by stabilising blood sugar. (Unsplash)

By focusing on plant-based, fibre-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, seeds, and nuts (in moderation), you feed your body what it actually needs.

Here's how this helps curb cravings:

1. High fibre = full stomach, fewer cravings

Fibre plays a key role in satiety. Foods like lentils, oats, sweet potatoes, apples, and leafy greens slow digestion, stabilise blood sugar, and prevent those midday energy crashes that trigger sugar cravings. Oil-free meals tend to be higher in fibre because they prioritise whole ingredients over calorie-dense fats.

2. Natural sugars, not processed junk

When the body craves sugar, it's usually due to low blood sugar or fatigue. Instead of reaching for processed sweets, nourish your body with natural carbohydrates from fruits like bananas, dates, or mangoes. These provide energy and sweetness without the crash.

3. Stable blood sugar, balanced mind

A diet high in processed oils and refined foods creates blood sugar spikes and crashes. Oil-free whole foods provide a steady release of glucose into the bloodstream, keeping both mood and cravings stable. Adding legumes and complex carbs like brown rice or millet can make a significant difference.

Cravings signal the need for nourishment, not just hunger. (Pexels)

4. Nourishment over deprivation

Many people associate dieting with restriction, which only worsens cravings. But with oil-free whole foods, you can eat abundantly. Huge portions of roasted veggies, soups, fruit platters, smoothies, and grain bowls can be deeply satisfying while staying light and clean.

5. Craving crunch or cream? Whole foods to the rescue

We often crave textures, not just flavours. Want something crunchy? Try air-popped popcorn or roasted chickpeas. Want something creamy? Blend soaked cashews or silken tofu into sauces and dressings. With whole foods, you can recreate every texture without relying on oil.

Mindful tips to stay on track

Hydrate: Many cravings are just thirst in disguise. Drink water or herbal teas regularly.

Sleep well: Poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones, leading to more cravings.

Meal prep: Having oil-free, whole-food meals ready makes healthy choices easier.

Eat enough: Undereating leads to binge cravings later. Nourish yourself fully.

Check emotions: Cravings often signal emotional needs. Journal, walk or breathe before reaching for food.

"You don't need willpower to fight cravings, you need nourishment. By embracing an oil-free, whole-food diet, you reset your taste buds, heal your gut, and naturally reduce the desire for processed junk. Your body begins to crave real food that energises, heals, and satisfies," concludes Anushi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.