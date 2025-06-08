Man who lost 30 kg shares how yoga helped him lose weight: ‘It’s gentle but powerful way to burn fat'
Influencer Akshay Kakkar lost 30 kg with a disciplined routine and credits yoga for reducing stress, boosting metabolism and building mind-body balance.
Influencer and model Akshay Kakkar has undergone a remarkable weight loss journey, shedding an impressive 30 kilos. Behind his transformation lies a disciplined schedule, a balanced diet, and a consistent workout routine. In his June 4 Instagram post, Akshay shared how yoga played a key role in helping him achieve his fitness goals. (Also read: Woman who lost 55 kg without dieting reveals what she eats in a day to maintain the weight: ‘I finally began to heal' )
"Yoga isn't just an exercise, it's a journey of healing. If you are on your weight loss journey, don't ignore yoga," Akshay wrote in his post. He shared key reasons to include it in any weight loss plan:
How yoga helps in weight loss
- Reduces stress: Yoga calms the mind and lowers cortisol (the stress hormone). And when stress levels drop, so does emotional eating.
- Aids fat loss: Regular yoga improves metabolism, balances hormones, and supports natural fat burning.
- Boosts flexibility: During weight loss, tight muscles and joint pain are common. Yoga helps improve mobility and ease stiffness.
- Builds mind-body awareness: Truly understanding your body is key to sustainable weight loss, and yoga strengthens that connection.
Tips for people who are obese
- High-impact workouts can sometimes do more harm than good, yoga offers a gentler, yet powerful alternative.
- It enhances breathing, balance, and posture, making everyday tasks easier and more comfortable.
- Yoga also builds inner strength and confidence, both crucial for staying mentally strong on a weight loss journey.
"Losing weight isn't just physical, it's mental too. Yoga works on both," he added. His advice: Start slow, stay consistent.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
