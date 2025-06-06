Woman who lost 55 kg without dieting reveals what she eats in a day to maintain the weight: ‘I finally began to heal'

In a world obsessed with fad diets and quick fixes, achieving sustainable weight loss often feels like an uphill battle. Many struggle to find an approach that fits their lifestyle without feeling deprived or overwhelmed. Gurishq Kaur has shattered these myths by losing an incredible 55 kg without ever following a strict diet plan. From fad diets to intuitive eating, check out Gurishq Kaur's 55 kg weight loss journey. (Instagram/@gurishqkaur)

She regularly shares glimpses of her inspiring journey with her Instagram family. In her April 17 post, she opens up about what she eats in a day to maintain her transformation and stay energised. (Also read: Weight loss coach who dropped 20 kgs shares 5 morning routine for faster fat loss )

What woman who lost 55 kgs eats in a day

"To start my day, I took some creatine and had a kiwi before my workout. It was chest day at the gym, and by the time I got home, I was starving for my big breakfast," Gurishq shared in her post. “So I made myself two sourdough toasts, added some salad, and topped it all with a whole lot of tofu scramble. It's a high-protein, high-fibre breakfast that keeps me full for a long time.”

On her way to college, she grabbed a keto bar as a quick snack. Later in the evening, once she returned home, she made herself a hearty salad bowl topped with walnuts and vegan meat burger patties for that extra dose of protein.

"I was up pretty late at night and started feeling a little munchy again," she added. "So I made myself a nice little snack platter with some roasted chickpeas, superseed crackers, baby carrots, and a little cream cheese dip."

How her relationship with food changed

Talking about her evolving relationship with food, Gurishq opened up in the caption, writing, "I've wasted enough time of my life over the ALL OR NOTHING mindset. I've tried every extreme diet under the sun, only for it to end in a binge and further damage how I viewed food and my body. I finally began to heal when I stopped seeing food as the enemy and started viewing it as fuel to nourish my body instead."

She continued, "I no longer binge eat for comfort or reward myself with 'cheat meals' when I've been 'good.' I'm not a pet dog, my body deserves more dignity than that."

Instead of strict tracking or rigid plans, Gurishq has embraced an intuitive eating approach. "I've been relearning how to enjoy food, understanding that some foods are more nutrient-dense than others and that I don't need to 'save' calories for a night out. It's only sustainable if it's a lifestyle, not a diet."

She emphasised that she doesn't track calories but has developed a sense of what foods are calorie-dense versus nutrient-dense. Her daily meals are designed around whole foods, with a focus on protein and fibre in every meal.

"My diet looks different every day based on three things," she says:

My activity level

Availability of food

And most importantly, my mood to cook!

She wraps up the post with an important reminder: "Please take this only as meal inspiration if anything, and base your diet on your own fitness goals and caloric needs!"

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.