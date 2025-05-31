Weight loss coach who dropped 20 kgs shares 5 morning routine for faster fat loss

Ann-Maria Tom, a weight loss coach, underwent a remarkable transformation and dropped 20 kilos. She regularly shares insights from her journey, including practical diet and workout tips, on her Instagram profile. Know these morning routines to kickstart your weight loss journey.(Pexels)

On May 17, Ann-Maria Tom highlighted the importance of establishing a healthy morning routine for effective fat loss. She shared five key habits that played a crucial role in accelerating her results during her own weight loss journey. Also read | Woman who dropped 15 kilos in 4 months shares 10 habits that helped her weight loss: ‘Protein is non-negotiable’

1. Sip on cinnamon water

Kickstart your morning with cinnamon water to help balance blood sugar and boost insulin sensitivity. Just mix 1 tsp of cinnamon into 1 cup of warm water—simple and effective!

2. Power up your breakfast with glp-1 boosters

Fuel your morning with hunger-controlling, insulin-friendly foods like chia seeds or Greek yogurt.

3. Ditch high-insulin spikers

Skip sugary and refined carb-heavy foods to stay in fat-burning mode longer.

4. Time your coffee right

Hold off on coffee until after your 30g protein breakfast—this helps stabilise cortisol and fire up your metabolism the right way. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares 5 daily habits that worked for her: Detox water to eliminating maida

5. Soak up sunlight and take a 10-min walk

Reset your body’s rhythm and supercharge fat-burning hormones with sunlight and a quick walk. Extra points if you do it after breakfast for better blood sugar control!

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kalpana Gupta Shekhawat, Functional and Metabolic Medicine Specialist, spoke of the importance of having healthy protein to start your day right. “Simple lifestyle strategies can be effective without the burden of side effects. One such strategy is starting the day with a source of healthy protein, which could come in the form of sprouted lentils or Greek yogurt. Starting the day with protein has shown positive effects,” the doctor highlighted. She also mentioned the health benefits of consuming whole foods, whole grains, vegetables, lentils, millets, seasonal fruits and healthy fats such as avocado, ghee, olive oil, or coconut oil.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.