Gulshan Devaiah eats just 1 meal a day to stay fit at 47: Fat loss and other benefits plus 'challenges' of extreme diet

Why Gulshan started this following this strict diet

He said, “Mostly I eat once a day; I say mostly because it's not every day; but I try and be as consistent with it as much as possible. So, I would say 300 out of 365 days I would eat one meal a day. I started it in 2018 as I was finding it very difficult to be consistent with my eating habits because most of us eat more than what is really necessary for us. And then that ends up in some weight gain and some other health problems... I was finding it very difficult to maintain a certain ideal weight and look... it's (OMAD) not for everybody but I think I really like it because I don't really like to be on diets. So this way I'm able to eat foods that I enjoy, but also because I eat mostly once a day, how much will I eat? So it automatically restricts potions.”

Challenges of OMAD diet

Asked how he gets in all essential nutrients in just one meal a day, Gulshan said, “That is a challenge. You have to eat a variety of different types of foods. The one common mistake that I made initially was, when I'm working during the day, I eat my meal after I'm done – so that's almost like half an hour before going to bed. That sometimes would cause me a little bit of acidity in the morning. So, I had to also cut out certain types of foods... I have to keep switching between foods and include different vegetables and fruits and keep changing them seasonally, which I was not very good at doing. So, I would have some deficiencies, vitamin deficiencies, for which I would take vitamin supplements... my D3 is usually on the lower side because I don't consume a lot of dairy products.”

Eating one meal a day (OMAD) involves consuming all daily calories in a single meal, followed by a prolonged fasting period. (Freepik)

What is the OMAD diet that Gulshan follows?

In a November 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. said that the one meal a day (OMAD) diet, a form of intermittent fasting, has gained attention for its potential to facilitate rapid weight loss.

If you're looking to really lose weight, lose fat, change your body's measurements, and go down a dress size or two, the OMAD diet is a worthy option. But should you consider this extreme form of intermittent fasting, which involves incorporating a long period of fasting (not eating)? First, let's understand what the OMAD diet really is.

According to Dr Rakesh Gupta, this approach involves consuming all daily caloric intake in a single meal, typically within a one-hour eating window, while fasting for the remaining 23 hours. He said, “The diet is believed to create a significant calorie deficit, which can lead to weight loss. Proponents argue that it simplifies meal planning and allows for greater food variety during the single meal.”

Cons and risks of the OMAD diet

* Nutritional deficiencies: Consuming only one meal may lead to inadequate intake of essential nutrients, according to Dr Gupta. This can result in deficiencies that affect overall health and well-being.

* Increased hunger and cravings: Many followers experience intense hunger throughout the day, which can lead to irritability and difficulty concentrating, Dr Gupta said. This may increase the risk of binge eating during the single meal.

* Potential for muscle loss: He added rapid weight loss may not exclusively come from fat; muscle mass can also decrease, negatively impacting metabolism and physical strength.

* Mood swings and fatigue: The extreme calorie restriction associated with OMAD can lead to mood fluctuations and fatigue due to unstable blood sugar levels, Dr Gupta said.

Long-term sustainability issues: Many individuals find OMAD difficult to maintain over time, with dropout rates reported as high as 65 percent, according to Dr Gupta. The restrictive nature of the diet may not be suitable for everyone.

Pros of the OMAD diet

* Rapid weight loss: Many individuals report significant weight loss due to drastic calorie reduction, Dr Gupta said. The diet can lead to fat loss while potentially improving metabolic health markers such as blood sugar levels and inflammation, he added.

* Simplicity: With only one meal to prepare and consume, followers often find it easier to manage their eating habits without the need for constant meal planning or calorie counting, said Dr Gupta.

* Flexibility in food choices: Unlike many restrictive diets, OMAD does not typically limit food types, allowing individuals to enjoy a wide range of foods during their meal, he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.