How to lose 2 kg 'really fast'? Doctor says 'eat dinner by 6 pm and fast for 23 hours': But does it actually work?

In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist and author, Dr Eric Berg, said, “Follow this advice to lose 5 pounds (2.2 kg) quickly!” According to him, restricting your eating window to one meal per day can lead to ‘fast’ weight loss due to reduced overall calorie intake. But should you consider this extreme form of intermittent fasting, which involves incorporating a long period of fasting? Also read | Man who lost 95 kg reveals veg and non veg intermittent fasting diet plan to easily ‘shed 1-2 kilos per week’ Dr Eric Berg shared how you can 'lose 5 pounds really fast' in a video. (Representative picture: Unsplash)

‘Skip breakfast and lunch’

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals shared the pros and cons of OMAD diet and also the risks involved.

Before we get into that, here's what Dr Eric Berg has said: “This is how you lose 5 pounds really fast; your last meal of the day should end at 6 pm. Then you want to have no snacks after that, sleep through the entire night, wake up in the morning, skip breakfast and lunch, no snacks and have your next meal right around 6 pm.”

He added, “This is called OMAD, one meal a day. This allows you to fast for 23 hours. You realise how much weight you can lose by fasting for 23 hours? Not only that, you are going to lose your cravings, your appetite for food, you are going to lose your excess fluid. Why? because you are going to be living off your own fat fuel. You are going to be in a lot better mood. For fast weight loss, do OMAD.”

What you need to know about OMAD diet

Dr Rakesh Gupta said the one-meal-a-day (OMAD) diet, a form of intermittent fasting, has gained attention for its potential to facilitate rapid weight loss. According to him, this approach involves consuming all daily caloric intake in a single meal, typically within a one-hour eating window, while fasting for the remaining 23 hours.

He said, “The diet is believed to create a significant calorie deficit, which can lead to weight loss. Proponents argue that it simplifies meal planning and allows for greater food variety during the single meal.” Dr Rakesh Gupta also listed the pros and cons of this diet.

Pros of the OMAD diet

⦿ Rapid weight loss: Many individuals report significant weight loss due to drastic calorie reduction, Dr Rakesh Gupta says. The diet can lead to fat loss while potentially improving metabolic health markers such as blood sugar levels and inflammation, he adds.

⦿ Simplicity: With only one meal to prepare and consume, followers often find it easier to manage their eating habits without the need for constant meal planning or calorie counting, says Dr Rakesh Gupta.

⦿ Flexibility in food choices: Unlike many restrictive diets, OMAD does not typically limit food types, allowing individuals to enjoy a wide range of foods during their meal, he adds.

Cons and risks of the OMAD diet

⦿ Nutritional deficiencies: Consuming only one meal may lead to inadequate intake of essential nutrients, according to Dr Rakesh Gupta. This can result in deficiencies that affect overall health and well-being.

⦿ Increased hunger and cravings: Many followers experience intense hunger throughout the day, which can lead to irritability and difficulty concentrating, Dr Rakesh Gupta says. This may increase the risk of binge eating during the single meal.

⦿ Potential for muscle loss: He adds rapid weight loss may not exclusively come from fat; muscle mass can also decrease, negatively impacting metabolism and physical strength.

⦿ Mood swings and fatigue: The extreme calorie restriction associated with OMAD can lead to mood fluctuations and fatigue due to unstable blood sugar levels, Dr Rakesh Gupta says.

Should you try the OMAD diet?

While the OMAD diet may offer quick weight loss results for some individuals, it is essential to weigh these benefits against potential health risks, Dr Rakesh Gupta warned.

“Long-term adherence could lead to nutritional deficiencies and other health complications. Consulting with healthcare professionals before starting such an extreme dietary regimen is advisable, particularly for those with pre-existing health conditions or concerns about sustainable weight management strategies. A more balanced approach that incorporates regular meals with nutrient-rich foods may be more beneficial for long-term health and well-being,” he says.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.