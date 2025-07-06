Health coach shares 12 things that burn fat 'without dieting or tracking': Chew gum between meals

Danaelle A Mason is a health coach who regularly shares practical and insightful content about weight loss on her Instagram profile. Her platform is especially dedicated to empowering women on their weight loss journeys. From smart diet tips to effective workout hacks, Danaelle offers valuable guidance to help women achieve their fitness goals in a sustainable and realistic way. "No calorie counting, no 6 AM workouts. Just small shifts," wrote the health coach.(Shutterstock)

Danaelle, on July 3, shared an Instagram post noting the things that can help in burning body fat faster. “12 things that quietly burn fat without dieting or tracking. No calorie counting, no 6 AM workouts. Just small shifts that tell your body, we are safe to burn fat now,” she wrote. Also read | Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster

1. Drink ice water first thing in the morning

Your body burns calories heating it up to body temperature. Start every day with 16oz of cold water.

2. Take the stairs every single time

Those extra steps add up to hundreds of calories burned weekly. Your legs will thank you, too.

3. Stand while talking on the phone

Burn 50 percent more calories than sitting. Pace around and turn every call into mini cardio.

4. Keep your house slightly cooler

68-70 degrees Farenhiet forces your body to work harder to stay warm. Your metabolism gets a quiet boost all day long. Also read | Kapil Sharma's fitness coach shares ‘21 21 21' rule helped comedian's drastic weight loss transformation: What it means

5. Chew gum between meals

The jaw movement burns calories and keeps your mouth busy. Sugar-free only, obviously.

6. Park in the farthest spot

Those extra steps to the store entrance add up. Also, you’ll never fight for parking again.

7. Use smaller plates and bowls

Visual trick that naturally reduces portion sizes. Your brain thinks you’re eating more than you are.

8. Eat with your non-dominant hand

Slows you down so your brain can catch up to your stomach. You’ll naturally eat 20 percent less.

9. Set a timer to stand every hour

Even 2 minutes of movement breaks up fat-storing sitting. Your metabolism stays active all day.

10. Sleep in a completely dark room

Better sleep = balanced hormones = easier fat burning. Blackout curtains are worth the investment.

11. Add cinnamon to your coffee

Helps stabilise blood sugar and reduces cravings. It tastes amazing and works behind the scenes.

12. Laugh more

15 minutes of genuine laughter burns 40+ calories. Find your favourite comedian and let it rip.

“You can start all of them today without changing what you eat or downloading another app. Small habits compound into big results when you’re consistent,” the health coach added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.