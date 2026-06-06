These 7 lightweight moisturisers are fast-absorbing, non-greasy and work perfectly under makeup

For your makeup to stay put, your skin needs the right hydration and the right moisturiser that is lightweight, quick-absorbing, and of course, non-greasy. These lightweight moisturisers create a smooth base and prevent your foundation from piling or sliding. Apart from adding a glow, these work perfectly to give your makeup just the right amount of upliftment and are great for everyday wear. However, before choosing the right moisturiser, you must know which moisturiser formulas would work best for your skin type. Best moisturisers that work well under makeup (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less For oily and combination skin: Look for gel-based or water-based formulas that are non-greasy and non-sticky in nature. They plump the skin without extra shine to your overall look. For dry skin: Since dry skin requires more hydration and nourishment, look for rich but fast-absorbing creams, as heavy formulas might just sit on top of the skin and make it look cakey. Selecting a lightweight moisturiser can actually make all the difference. So, for all those looking to buy a lightweight moisturiser to keep their makeup looking supple, here are 7 options to consider. Top 7 moisturisers that may work perfectly under makeup

Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturiser is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser designed to provide long-lasting hydration without making the skin feel oily. Infused with Rice Water, Niacinamide, Aloe Vera, and Black Oats, this cream helps nourish the skin, improve texture, and support a healthy-looking glow. Its fast-absorbent formula absorbs quickly, making it suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types. It aims to keep skin moisturised throughout the day while minimising the appearance of pores and leaving the skin feeling soft, refreshed, and comfortable.

Reasons to buy Lightweight, oil-free texture suitable for oily and combination skin Contains Niacinamide, which may help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of pores. Rice Water helps provide hydration and supports a brighter-looking complexion. Absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky or greasy residue. Aloe Vera helps soothe and calm the skin. Works well under sunscreen and makeup Reason to avoid May not provide enough moisture for very dry skin Some users have reported occasional breakouts after use. Fragrance may not suit highly sensitive skin.

Customer Reviews Customers frequently mention that the moisturiser absorbs quickly, gives a subtle glow, and leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed throughout the day. Several reviewers also praise the inclusion of Rice Water and Niacinamide, noting improvements in skin texture and a smoother appearance with regular use.

2 . Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Moisturizing Cream | With 2% Vitamin C Complex, 1% Ceramide | For Dry to Very Dry Skin | Brightens & Strengthens Skin Barrier | 48hr Deep Hydration | Non Sticky | Biomimetic Ingredients | For Men & Women | 100 g Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Dr Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Moisturising Cream combines hydration and skin-barrier repair in a single formula. This cream is powered by ceramides and Vitamin C, which help nourish dry skin while supporting a brighter complexion. The texture feels creamy yet lightweight, making it suitable for everyday wear and giving up to 48 hours of hydration. It deeply moisturises your skin without clogging pores and helps maintain soft, healthy-looking skin. The powerful antioxidants and humectants in this moisturising cream brighten and moisturise your skin, making it soft, bright and plump, making it perfect to be applied under makeup. Ideal for Indian weather conditions, the moisturiser works well for normal, dry, and combination skin types.

Reasons to buy Contains Ceramides for skin barrier support Vitamin C helps improve skin radiance Creamy but non-heavy texture Suitable for daily hydration Helps reduce dryness and roughness Reason to avoid Slightly rich for very oily skin May feel heavy in extremely humid weather Some users may prefer fragrance-free products

Customer Reviews Users frequently praise this moisturiser for making their skin feel soft and nourished. Many customers with dry or damaged skin noticed improved hydration and smoother texture after regular use. The addition of Ceramides is appreciated by people dealing with skin barrier issues. Some reviewers found it slightly thick for oily skin during summer, but overall feedback highlights its balanced hydration and glow-enhancing benefits.

CeraVe Moisturising Cream is a dermatologist-developed formula known for delivering long-lasting hydration. The moisturiser is enriched with essential Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid, which help hydrate and restore the skin’s protective barrier while keeping it moisturised throughout the day. Its fragrance-free, non-comedogenic formula is suitable for sensitive, dry, and eczema-prone skin and does not clog pores. Despite its rich texture, this moisturiser absorbs well without leaving a greasy finish and is perfect for use under makeup. It can be used on both the face and body for everyday hydration.

Reasons to buy Developed with dermatologists Contains Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid Fragrance-free and gentle on sensitive skin Provides long-lasting hydration Suitable for face and body use Reason to avoid Thick texture may feel heavy for oily skin Premium pricing compared to local brands Packaging can feel bulky for travel

Customer Reviews Customers consistently rate CeraVe highly for its deep moisturising ability. Many customers with sensitive or eczema-prone skin say it calms dryness and irritation effectively. Users appreciate the fragrance-free formula and non-irritating ingredients. Some people with oily skin mention that the cream feels slightly heavy during daytime use, but most reviewers consider it a reliable and dermatologist-recommended moisturiser for year-round hydration.

As the name suggests, Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream is a lightweight moisturiser designed for oily, acne-prone skin. The formula combines Niacinamide and Rice Water to help control excess oil, improve skin texture, and provide balanced hydration. Its gel consistency feels cooling and absorbs instantly without leaving any sticky residue. It is known for its brightening effects and for fading blemishes. Dermatologically tested, this cream is suitable for all skin types. The moisturiser delivers a fresh matte finish, making it ideal for hot and humid climates or daytime skincare routines. In fact, being quick-absorbing, it can be ideal for your quick under-makeup application.

Reasons to buy Lightweight gel formula for oily skin Niacinamide helps control oil production Rice Water supports skin brightness Non-sticky and quick-absorbing Gives a fresh matte finish Reason to avoid Hydration may be insufficient for dry skin Matte finish may not suit dewy skin lovers Mild fragrance may not suit everyone

Customer Reviews Customers with oily and acne-prone skin often praise this moisturiser for its super-light texture. Many reviewers mention that it hydrates the skin without causing breakouts or excess shine. Users also appreciate the cooling feel and matte finish during the summer months. Some dry skin users felt they needed an additional hydrating layer, but overall ratings highlight its effectiveness for lightweight daily moisturising.

Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing Moisturiser is designed to provide intense hydration for dry and sensitive skin. Its nourishing formula helps strengthen the skin barrier while soothing roughness and discomfort. The cream absorbs well despite its rich consistency and delivers long-lasting moisture without irritation. Rich in niacinamide and omega-3, 6, and 9, this moisturiser deeply nourishes the skin while also stimulating ceramides that strengthen the skin barrier. Dermatologically tested and gentle on sensitive skin, it works effectively for both adults and children. It can be used on the face under makeup and the body for everyday nourishment.

Reasons to buy Deep hydration for dry skin Gentle and suitable for sensitive skin Helps strengthen the skin barrier Dermatologically tested formula Suitable for face and body use Reason to avoid May feel rich for oily skin types Higher price range than drug store moisturisers Texture may not suit humid weather use

Customer Reviews Reviewers frequently recommend Bioderma Atoderm for dry and sensitive skin conditions. Customers mention that it provides lasting softness and reduces flaky skin effectively. Many users appreciate its gentle formulation that does not trigger irritation or breakouts. Some oily skin users found it slightly heavy for daytime use, but most buyers consider it an excellent moisturiser for winter and damaged skin care routines.

E45 Face Moisturiser is a gentle daily moisturiser formulated to hydrate and protect sensitive skin. Its lightweight consistency spreads easily and keeps the skin soft without feeling greasy. The lightweight formula is dermatologically tested and suitable for dry, sensitive, or irritation-prone skin types. It helps maintain the skin’s moisture balance while supporting smooth and comfortable skin throughout the day. The simple and fragrance-free formulation makes it ideal for minimal skincare and makeup routines. The cream claims to visibly reduce redness and improve the appearance of extremely dry and irritated skin in just 2 weeks.

Reasons to buy Gentle and fragrance-free formula Suitable for sensitive skin Lightweight and non-greasy texture Dermatologically tested Good for daily hydration Reason to avoid Basic formulation with limited active ingredients May not provide enough glow-enhancing benefits Availability may vary in some regions

Customer Reviews Many customers praise E45 Face Moisturiser for being simple, gentle, and effective. Users with sensitive skin appreciate that it hydrates without causing redness or irritation. Several reviewers mention that it works well under sunscreen and makeup. Some users looking for brightening or anti-ageing benefits felt the formula was too basic, but most people value its reliable hydration and skin-friendly ingredients.

Cetaphil Moisturising Cream is a rich yet gentle moisturiser designed to provide long-lasting hydration for dry and sensitive skin. The non-irritating and non-sticky cream helps restore moisture while protecting the skin barrier from dryness. It spreads smoothly and leaves the skin feeling soft and comfortable throughout the day. Dermatologist-recommended and fragrance-free, the cream is suitable for everyday face and body use. Its soothing formula works particularly well for sensitive and dehydrated skin. It is great for hydration and can be applied well under makeup.

Reasons to buy Dermatologist-recommended formula Long-lasting hydration Fragrance-free and gentle on skin Suitable for sensitive skin types Can be used on the face and body Reason to avoid Rich texture may feel heavy for oily skin Tub packaging may feel less hygienic May take time to fully absorb on humid days

Customer Reviews Amazon users commonly recommend Cetaphil Moisturising Cream for dry and sensitive skin care. Many reviewers say it helps reduce tightness, dryness, and flaky patches effectively. Customers appreciate its gentle formula that works well even for irritated skin. Some oily skin users feel the texture is slightly thick for daytime use, but overall feedback highlights its dependable hydration and soothing performance. Comparison Table

Product Name Benefits Key Ingredients Mamaearth Rice Oil-Free Face Moisturiser Improves skin texture and provides lightweight hydration Rice Water, Niacinamide, Aloe Vera, and Black Oats Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Moisturising Cream Repairs skin barrier and improves glow Ceramides, Vitamin C CeraVe Moisturising Cream Deep hydration and barrier support Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream Controls oil and hydrates lightly Niacinamide, Rice Water Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing Nourishes very dry and sensitive skin Glycerin, Skin Barrier Agents E45 Face Moisturiser Gentle hydration for sensitive skin Emollients, Moisturising Agents Cetaphil Moisturising Cream Long-lasting moisture for dry skin Glycerin, Sweet Almond Oil

FAQs For Moisturisers That Works Well Under Makeup What is a lightweight moisturiser? A lightweight moisturiser is a fast-absorbing skincare product that hydrates the skin without leaving a greasy or heavy feeling. Who should use lightweight moisturisers? They are ideal for oily, acne-prone, combination, and normal skin types, especially in hot or humid weather. Can lightweight moisturisers hydrate dry skin? Some lightweight moisturisers can hydrate dry skin, but extremely dry skin may require richer cream-based formulas. Are gel moisturisers better for oily skin? Yes, gel moisturisers are often preferred for oily skin because they absorb quickly and help reduce excess shine. Can I use a lightweight moisturiser under makeup? Yes, lightweight moisturisers work well under makeup because they create a smooth and non-greasy base.