Hydrating sleeping masks refresh dull and tired skin overnight: 7 picks that promise a morning glow

My skin often feels or rather looks tired and dull. Either blame it on the soaring temperature in New Delhi or hormonal changes, but I know exactly when my skin needed a quick-fix to detan, detox, and activate the radiant mode. That's when I occasionally reach out for overnight sleeping mask kept in my dresser. Hydrating Sleeping masks for glowing and radiant skin (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Our skin tends to repair itself at night. But I wanted to try an overnight sleeping mask to see if they deliver on the promise of plumper-looking skin. Unlike regular face creams, these sleeping masks are especially formulated with concentrated ingredients that work overnight to repair skin damage, restore hydration, and improve overall skin texture.

These masks create a protective barrier on the skin, preventing moisture loss and allowing active ingredients to penetrate effectively for long-lasting benefits. And inclusion of common ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamins, aloe vera, collagen, and natural extracts are like cherries on the cake.

Benefits of overnight sleeping masks Deep hydration: Sleeping masks usually contain humectants and occlusives like hyaluronic acid, Glycerin, Squalane, and Ceramides that help reduce overnight water loss, so skin often feels softer and plumper by morning.

Supports skin barrier repair: Your skin naturally repairs itself overnight. Sleeping masks can reinforce that process by helping protect the moisture barrier, especially if your skin is dry, sensitive, or over exfoliated.

Brighter, more refreshed appearance: Many overnight masks include ingredients that improve dullness and uneven texture over time, such as Niacinamide, vitamin C derivatives, rice extracts, and mild exfoliating acids.

Soothes irritation and redness: Gel-based sleeping masks can calm stressed skin after sun exposure, shaving, retinoids, or harsh weather. Look for centella asiatica (cica), aloe vera, panthenol, and green tea.

Helps lock in your nighttime skincare: Applied as the final step, a sleeping mask can help reduce moisture evaporation and keep earlier products working longer overnight.