I tried these 5 face serums on my sensitive skin, and this Korean brand one worked like magic

I'm actually a little weak in my knees when it comes to trying skincare products. As a beauty commerce writer at HT Shop Now, I have to try a lot of skincare and makeup products, which is a passion as well. And I won't lie, my sensitive skin does feel the brunt at times, as a couple of them do backfire, resulting in breakouts. So, I'm always a little skeptical before trying anything new. In the past few weeks, I tried multiple brands of face serums for sensitive skin. I have curated a list of five products that actually worked for me. I tried these 5 face serums on my sensitive skin and here is what I like (Adobe Stock) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less The way they absorb and add that little glow, shine, and softness to my skin makes me look at the mirror now and then. From a niacinamide variant to oil-infused serums, these five are trustworthy, especially if you too have sensitive skin. And the third one from the list is my absolute favourite. Check it out! 5 face serums for sensitive skin

Plum Niacinamide Face Serum

The first on my list is the Plum Niacinamide face serum with rice water, which I used for almost three weeks. All beauty lovers would agree that rice water, the Korean hack, is synonymous with giving glass-like skin. And, this face serum is quite close to it. From the very first use, you will see the difference, gradually, minimising dark spots. Niacinamide is perfect for people with sensitive skin, while squalane, liquorice extract, and hyaluronic acid help brighten, hydrate, and strengthen my skin barrier without feeling heavy. This face serum also helps calm my sensitive skin and improve my uneven texture. It is even great for people with acne-prone skin, and being vegan and fragrance-free is just another reason why this is perfect for sensitive skin. Kayu Rituals Kumkumadi face serum

2 . Kaayu Rituals Kumkumadi Face Serum 50 ml | Ayurvedic Face Oil for Skin Brightening, Dark Spots & Pigmentation | Natural Glow Serum Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Is it a face serum or a face oil? Wait, it's both! This face serum primarily ticks all the boxes. I enjoy using this serum when my sensitive skin feels dull or dry because it gives a nourished and radiant look. It is usually enriched with traditional Ayurvedic ingredients like kumkumadi oil, saffron, sandalwood, turmeric, and herbal extracts that help improve glow, pigmentation, and skin softness gently. It has Aloe vera that soothes and calms my skin, Liquorice that reduces dark spots and blemishes, Lotus that soothes and hydrates, Turmeric, which reduces acne spots, and sandalwood that calms my skin. In fact, glycerin present in this face serum deeply hydrates my skin. I primarily used this serum as a nighttime skincare ritual, as its oil-infused formula gave me a supple feel when I woke up the next morning. I won't lie, I'm obsessed with this one and have even given this to my mom since she has dry skin. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule Facial Serum

If there is one face serum that I would recommend to everyone, it's SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule Facial Serum. I find this Korean serum very soothing for my sensitive skin because it instantly calms redness and irritation. It mainly contains Centella Asiatica extract from Madagascar, which helps repair the skin barrier, hydrate deeply, and reduce inflammation while keeping the formula lightweight and gentle. The plus point is that it's a lightweight, fast-absorbing ampoule formula that delivers deep hydration without leaving a sticky or greasy finish, making it suitable for daily skincare routines. It not only calms my skin but also hydrates from within. Another reason why investing in this face serum is a wise choice is that it's vegan, non-comedogenic, and dermatologically tested. By far, I am in love with this face serum, and it's still kept in my beauty cabinet. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Serum

A face serum with a plumping effect, that's L'Oreal Paris Revitalift for you. This face serum intensely hydrates, smooths, and replumps my skin and also works on the effects of ageing, like fine lines and wrinkles. Being infused with 3 types of Hyaluronic acids, this face serum works beautifully in keeping my skin hydrated. It replumps the skin and nourishes it from within. Free from alcohol and fragrance, L'Oreal Revitalift is a great pick for anyone with sensitive skin. After using it for more than a month, I did get compliments on my skin. /PHD/ 10% Niacinamide Spot Correcting Serum