Smell good all day with these 5 unisex perfumes that actually last longer than you think

The reason why most people are turning towards buying a unisex perfume is that it removes the dependability of usage plus saves big. Now, instead of buying two bottles of fragrances, you can have one that too with the scent of your choice. After all, perfumes are more than just fragrances; they speak a lot about your personality and, of course, your choice. And when we talk about a luxurious scent, it isn't only about smelling good but also about smelling good for long hours. Luxury unisex perfumes for you (AI generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less These unisex perfumes also arrive in varied scents and fragrances. From rich florals and warm vanilla blends to woody oud and fresh citrus accords, perfumes offer depth and sophistication. Whether you prefer soft, feminine notes, bold smoky blends, or clean musky scents, there’s a unisex perfume for every mood and occasion. In case you have been looking to buy a unisex perfume, this is the right place. Here is a list of 5 unisex perfumes that are worth buying. 5 unisex perfumes

Calvin Klein Be EDT is loved for its clean, soft, and effortlessly modern vibe. Many Amazon buyers describe it as a comforting everyday fragrance that feels fresh without being overpowering. The blend of lavender, mint, musk, and sandalwood creates a smooth, unisex scent that works beautifully in warm weather or casual settings. Customers often praise its “fresh-out-of-the-shower” feel and versatile nature. It’s especially popular among people who prefer subtle luxury over loud projection, making it a timeless signature scent for daily wear.

2 . Ajmal 1001 Nights Attar | Spicy & Oudh Fragrance | Unisex Non-Alcoholic | Long Lasting Attar Men & Women - 30 ML Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Ajmal 1001 Nights Attar is admired for its deep Arabian character and luxurious smoky oud profile. Reviewers frequently mention how the fragrance evolves beautifully from intense spicy oud into a softer floral-musky dry down. Many users appreciate its long-lasting non-alcoholic formula, especially for evenings and festive occasions. Customers often describe it as rich, mysterious, and elegant, with a traditional Middle Eastern touch that feels both bold and comforting. Fans of oriental fragrances love its smooth woody warmth and impressive longevity on skin and clothes.

Ferrari Black Attar Perfume Oil is appreciated for its warm, masculine sweetness blended with woody and slightly fruity tones. Customers often enjoy its smooth, confident scent that feels classy without becoming too heavy. The oil format gives it a softer, intimate projection while helping the fragrance stay longer on skin. Many users compare its vibe to premium evening fragrances because of its seductive and cosy character. Amazon buyers also like how affordable it feels for a scent profile that carries a refined, luxurious personality suitable for both casual dinners and night outings.

Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud is loved for its rich blend of oud, amber, and sweet gourmand warmth. Customers often describe it as luxurious, powerful, and perfect for cooler evenings or special occasions. Reviewers praise its strong projection and excellent longevity, saying just a few sprays can last for hours. The fragrance is frequently appreciated for balancing sweetness with smoky woody depth, making it appealing to both men and women. Many buyers also mention that it smells far more expensive than its price, giving it a niche-quality feel with impressive performance.

FAQ — Luxury Unisex Perfumes What makes a perfume “unisex”? Unisex perfumes are designed to suit all genders by balancing traditionally masculine and feminine fragrance notes. They often combine woods, musk, citrus, spices, florals, or amber in a versatile way. Are luxury unisex perfumes long-lasting? Most luxury unisex fragrances use higher-quality ingredients and concentrated oils, which generally improve longevity. Eau de Parfum and attars usually last longer than Eau de Toilette. What is the difference between attar and Eau de Parfum? Attars are concentrated perfume oils without alcohol, usually richer and longer-lasting on skin. Eau de Parfum contains alcohol and projects more strongly into the air. Which fragrance notes are most popular in unisex perfumes? Popular unisex notes include oud, sandalwood, musk, bergamot, vanilla, amber, lavender, patchouli, and spicy accords. How should I apply luxury perfume for better performance? Apply fragrance on pulse points like wrists, neck, and behind ears. Moisturised skin helps perfumes last longer. Avoid rubbing the fragrance after spraying.