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    Lip balm vs lip oil: Which one do you really need to nourish your lips?

    Are you too confused between buying a lip balm or a lip oil? If yes, learn all that you need to know, along with HT Shop Now's top picks in each category.

    Published on: May 08, 2026 4:44 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    NIVEA Strawberry Shine Lip Balm 4.8gm | With Vit C, E & Shea Butter| Red TintView Details...

    ₹132

    ...
    Check Offers

    Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm for Dark Lips | SPF 50 | Vitamin C & Resorcinol | Brightens Dark Lips & Evens Lip Tone | Vitamin E & Murumuru Butter | 4.2gView Details...

    ₹189

    ...
    Check Offers

    Biotique Fruit Whitening/Brightening Lip Balm | Hydrated and Nourishing Lips| Visibly Lighter Lips | Evens Out Lip Tone | De-pigmentation Balm |100% Botanical Extracts| All Skin Types | 12GView Details...

    ₹120

    ...
    Check Offers

    indē wild Dewy Lip Treatment Wedding Rose | Non-Sticky | Lip tint, Balm, Plumper all-in-1 | Overnight Repair Vegan Lip Balm & Moisturizer | Lasts for 8+ hour | With Natural Desi Ghee, Shea Butter, Squalane & Hyaluronic Acid | Hydrating Korean Formulation | Pink | 15mlView Details...

    ₹728.21

    ...
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    Nat Habit Lip Balm Fresh Beetroot Squalane 8gm Lip Butter With Desi Ghee & Raw Honey For Natural Pink Lips, Nourishment, Dark And Chapped Lips - (8g Pack of 1)View Details...

    ₹234

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    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    When it comes to soft and nourished lips, there can be a confusion about whether to use lip balms or lip oils. While they may seem similar, they serve different purposes depending on your lip care needs. However, as a matter of fact, both these lip essentials are crucial for your lip health.

    Lip balm vs lip oil, which is better for your lips (AI-Generated)
    Lip balm vs lip oil, which is better for your lips (AI-Generated)
    Shweta Pandey
    By Shweta Pandey

    Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.

    She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.

    Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.

    Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.

    Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

    Read moreRead less

    So, whether to go for lip balms or lip oils depends largely on your requirements and lip concerns. Let's break down the uses and benefits of both products, making it easier for you to pick one or both of them, as per your requirements or choice.

    What are lip balms?

    Lip balms are designed primarily to protect and heal dry or chapped lips. Most lip balms usually contain ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and petrolatum that create a protective barrier to lock in moisture. Lip balms are ideal for daily hydration, especially during harsh weather conditions.

    Benefits of lip balms

    • Prevents dryness and cracking: The skin of the lips is thinner than the rest of the face and loses moisture quickly. Lip balms create a protective layer that helps keep moisture in.
    • Soothes chapped or irritated lips: Ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, cocoa butter, aloe vera, or petrolatum can calm irritation and reduce peeling.
    • Protects against weather damage: Wind, sun, cold air, and indoor AC can dry out lips. A balm acts as a barrier against these environmental stressors.
    • Provides sun protection: Some lip balms contain SPF, which helps protect lips from UV damage and pigmentation. This is especially useful in sunny climates like Delhi.
    • Helps lips heal faster: Hydrating ingredients support recovery from minor cracks, dryness, or lip biting.
    • Improves lip appearance: Well-moisturised lips usually look smoother, softer, and less flaky. Some balms also add shine or tint.
    • Can prepare lips for lipstick: Applying balm before lipstick can help makeup go on more evenly and prevent a dry appearance.
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    What are lip oils?

    Lip oils, on the other hand, combine skincare with beauty benefits. Formulated with nourishing oils such as jojoba, almond, or coconut oil, they deeply hydrate the lips while adding a glossy finish. Lip oils feel lightweight and are perfect for people looking for hydration without the heaviness of traditional balms.

    Benefits of lip oils

    Hydration: Many lip oils contain nourishing oils like jojoba, coconut, rosehip, or squalane that help reduce dryness and keep lips feeling soft.

    Lightweight feel: Compared with thicker balms or sticky glosses, lip oils usually feel thinner and more comfortable.

    Adds shine: They give lips a glossy, healthy look without the heavy texture of traditional lip gloss.

    Helps with flaky lips: Oils can soften rough patches and improve the appearance of chapped lips over time.

    Can support the lip barrier: Ingredients such as vitamin E or ceramides may help protect lips from moisture loss.

    Tint options: Many lip oils add a subtle wash of colour while still feeling skincare-focused.

    Good for daily wear: They’re easy to reapply and work well alone or over lipstick.

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    Key differences between a lip balm and lip oil

    FeatureLip BalmLip Oil
    Main PurposeProtects and repairs lipsHydrates and adds shine
    TextureThick and waxyLightweight and glossy
    FinishMatte or subtleShiny and smooth
    Best ForDry, chapped lipsEveryday hydration
    Key IngredientsBeeswax, shea butterNatural nourishing oils
    LongevityLasts longer on lipsMay require reapplication

    How to choose between a lip oil and balm?

    Choosing between the two depends on your preference and lip concerns. If your lips are severely dry or cracked, a lip balm may offer better protection and repair. If you want hydration with a shiny, non-sticky look, lip oil is a great choice. Many people even use both together for maximum nourishment and softness.

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    At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

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